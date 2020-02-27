CHARTER OAK-UTE COMMUNITY SCHOOL
BOARD OF DIRECTORS
REGULAR MEETING
FEBRUARY 17, 2019
The Board of Directors of the Charter Oak-Ute School met on the above date in Charter Oak Center with Directors Weed, Schultz, Goslar, Superintendent Eggeling and Secretary Carstens were present. Director McAndrews arrived at 5:17 p.m. and Director Magill was absent.
President Weed called the meeting order at 5:00 p.m.
It was moved by Schultz, seconded by Goslar to approve the agenda as presented. Ayes all. Motion carried.
It was moved by Schultz, seconded by Goslar to approve the consent items. Ayes all. Motion carried.
• Approval of the Minutes of the Regular Meeting on January 20, 2020
• Approval of the Minutes of the Joint Meeting on January 20, 2020
• Approval of the Invoices for Payment
• Approval of Fundraising requests
• All Financial Reports
Superintendent Eggeling discussed the employment opportunities, workers compensation, legislative updates, insurance increase, summer projects and purchases.
Superintendent Eggeling presented the fiscal 2021 budget to the board.
It was moved by McAndrews, seconded by Schultz to approve the budget guarantee resolution. Ayes all. Motion carried.
It was moved by Schultz, seconded by Goslar to approve the 2020-2021 school calendar. Ayes all. Motion carried.
The board discussed possible calendar changes for 2019-2020 school year.
It was moved by McAndrews, seconded by Goslar to set the March board meeting for March 11, 2020 at 5:00 p.m. Ayes all. Motion carried.
Superintendent Eggeling presented the board with the teachers’ association initial bargaining proposal at 3% salary increase.
The board discussed the board response to teacher association proposal.
There being no further business it was moved by Goslar, seconded by McAndrews to adjourn the meeting at 6:41 p.m. Ayes all. Motion carried.
Secretary Carstens
MP2-20-2020
Charter Oak-Ute Csd
Board Report- February 2020 Bills
Vendor Name, Description...Amount
Fund: 10 Operating Fund
Ampride Truck Plaza, Service...499.83
Anderson Chiropractic Office, Bus Physical...225.00
Barnes & Noble Booksellers, Books...87.90
Blick Art Materials, Art Supplies...107.61
Bohlmann & Sons Sanitation, Llc, Service...336.25
Bomgaars, Supplies...49.98
City Of Charter Oak, Service...179.00
Denison Auto Parts And Machine, Supplies...55.74
Denison Do It Best Hardware, Supplies...182.43
Dunlap Plumbing And Heating, Suppies...89.90
Frontier, Service...271.06
Gordon Flesch Company, Inc, Service...455.76
Gordon Flesch Company, Inc, Service...805.50
Hoglund Bus Co., Inc, Bus Repair Parts...352.53
Ia Assc. School Business Officials, Spring Conference...178.00
Iowa Communications Network, Service...176.25
Jepsen Repair Llc, Bus Repair Service...311.73
Lakeshore Learning Materials, Supplies...462.20
Library Store, Inc, The, Supplies...120.49
Library Store,Inc, The, Supplies...111.79
Mapleton Press, Service...118.98
Midamerican Energy Company, Service...1,666.18
New Cooperative Inc, Supplies...3,361.80
O’halloran Interantional-Carroll, Bus Parts...2,471.36
Pql, Supplies...313.74
Quill Corporation, Supplies...84.87
Rasmussen Mechanical Services Inc, Supplies...760.33...
Rogers Pest Control Llc, Service...65.00
Schmidt, Kim, Servie...110.00
Storm Lake Csd, Spec Ed Bill...9,549.15
Verizon Wireless, Service...283.43
Vogt, Elaine, Fuel...26.99
Wal-Mart, Supplies...338.83
Fund Total:...24,209.61
Fund: 21 Student Activity Fund
Ampride Truck Plaza, Service...100.03
Berens, Christian, Elementary Game...90.00
Brushy Creek Honor Flights, Service...722.46
Kinneckman, Jason, Official...70.00
Kuhlmann, Mark, Elementary Bball...180.00
Leitz, Matt, Elementary Games...150.00
Osp, Llc, Service...400.00
Schmitt Music Company, Service...277.49
Staley, James, Elementary Games...60.00
Vanness, Cody, Official...70.00
Wal-Mart, Supplies...184.86
Fund Total:...2,304.84
Fund: 22 Management Fund
Ia Schools Emp Benefits Assc, Insurance...2,062.25
Fund Total:...2,062.25
Fund: 33 Capital Projects Fund
Ullerich, Clayton, Service...2,894.40
Fund Total:...2,894.40
Fund: 36 Physical Plant & Equipment......
Iboss Inc, Service...1,295.00
Total K12, Service...1,950.00
Fund Total:...3,245.00
Fund: 61 School Nutrition Fund
Dean Dairy Holdings Llc, Food...1,048.73
Earthgrains Baking Companies, Inc, Food...362.14
Fareway Stores Inc, Food...39.48
Frontier, Food...83.00
Keck Foods, Food...858.04
Martin Bros, Food...6,211.43
Wal-Mart, Supplies...22.80
Fund Total:...8,625.62
Total:...43,341.72
MP2-20-2020
SPECIAL MEETING
BOARD OF DIRECTORS
SPECIAL MEETING
February 21, 2020
The Board of Directors of the Charter Oak-Ute School met on the above date in the Charter Oak Center with Directors Weed, Schultz, Magill, Goslar (by phone) and Superintendent Eggeling and Secretary Carstens were present. Director McAndrews was absent.
President Weed called the meeting to order at 7:30 a.m.
It was moved by Magill, seconded by Schultz to approve the agenda as presented. Ayes all. Motion carried.
It was moved by Schultz, seconded by Magill to counter the teacher association proposal with a 1% pay increase and no language. Ayes all. Motion carried.
There being no further business it was moved by Schultz, seconded by Magill to adjourn the meeting at 7:45 a.m. Ayes all. Motion carried.
Secretary Carstens
MP2-20-2020
