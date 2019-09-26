CHARTER OAK-UTE COMMUNITY SCHOOL
BOARD OF DIRECTORS
REGULAR MEETING
SEPTEMBER 16, 2019
The Board of Directors of the Charter Oak-Ute School met on the above date in the Charter Oak Center with Directors Magill, Weed, Schultz, Ewoldt, Superintendent Eggeling and Secretary Carstens present. Director Goslar was absent. Also present was Patty Staley.
President Ewoldt called the meeting to order at 5:00 p.m.
It was moved by Schultz, seconded by Magill to approve the agenda. Ayes all. Motion carried.
It was moved by Magill, seconded by Weed to approve the consent items. Ayes all. Motion carried.
• Approval of the Minutes of the Regular Meeting on August 19, 2019
• Fundraising Approvals
• All Financial Reports
• Invoices for Payments
Superintendent Eggeling discussed enrollment numbers, certified enrollment, legislative busing discussions, spending authority projection, gas sharing, cell phone policy, staff technology/social networking policy, staffing, junior high girls basketball, workers compensation, joint meeting, ESSA, professional development, PBIS and JH band participating at MVAOCOU homecoming parade.
It was moved by Schultz, seconded by Magill to approve the shared ELL Teacher Agreement with Denison CSD. Ayes all. Motion carried.
It was moved by Weed, seconded by Schultz to approve the para educator agreement with Paula Monk. Ayes all. Motion carried.
It was moved by Magill, seconded by Weed to approve the 2018-2019 special education report. Ayes all. Motion carried.
It was moved by Schultz, seconded by Magill to approve the resolution for modified growth and supplemental aid for special education in the amount $125,101.05. Ayes – Weed, Schultz, Magill, Ewoldt. Nays- none. Absent – Goslar. Motion carried.
It was moved by Weed, seconded by Magill to approve the 2018-2019 certified annual report. Ayes all. Motion carried.
There being no further business it was moved by Schultz, seconded by Weed to adjourn the meeting at 6:15 p.m. Ayes all. Motion carried.
Secretary Carstens
MP9-26-19
Charter Oak-Ute Csd
Board Report-Setpember 2019 Bills
Vendor Name, Description...Amount
Fund: 10 Operating Fund
Advanced Systems, Inc, Service...346.80
Advanced Systems, Inc, Service...346.80
Vendor Total:...693.60
Ampride Truck Plaza, Gas...385.41
Anderson Chiropractic Office, Dot Physical...225.00
Benchmark Education Company, Literacy Tools...6,779.75
Benchmark Education Company, Essa...2,800.00
Vendor Total:...9,579.75
Blick Art Materials, Supplies...451.88
Blick Art Materials, Supplies...249.99
Vendor Total:...701.87
Bohlmann & Sons Sanitation, Llc, Service...336.25
Bomgaars, Supplies...21.98
Christiansen, Brenda, Reimb For Travel...37.45
City Of Charter Oak, Service...122.50
Denison Bulletin/Review, Service...166.50
Denison Do It Best Hardware, Supplies...79.40
Drees Heating And Plumbing, Service...670.00
Eagle Ridge Inc, Cafeteria Plan Fee...420.00
Frontier, Service...262.71
Frontier, Service...278.79
Vendor Total:...541.50
Gopher, PE Supplies...1,176.78
Hobart Corp, Service...300.09
Hoglund Bus Co., Inc, Supplies...38.72
Ia Assc. School Business Officials, Fee...250.00
Ia Assc. School Business Officials, Dues...175.00
Vendor Total:...425.00
Iowa School Finance Information Services, Background Checks...114.00
Iowa Testing Programs, Testing...536.00
John Deere Financial, Supplies...197.67
Library Store,Inc, The, Supplies...81.95
Mapleton Press, Service...260.17
Marco Inc., Service...273.19
Mcgraw-Hill School Education Holdings,Llc, Supplies...258.12
Midamerican Energy Company, Service...1,903.65
Nasco, Art Supplies...88.50
New Cooperative Inc, Diesl...1,601.94
Northwest Aea, Reading Recovery...450.00
Northwest Aea, Service...135.36
Northwest Aea, Service...20.00
Vendor Total:...605.36
O’halloran Interantional-Carroll, Service...1,281.87
Odyssey Of The Mind, Membership...143.00
Rogers Pest Control Llc, Service......65.00
Rschool Today, Supplies...250.00
Scholastic Inc., Service...126.04
School Bus Sales Co., Supplies...49.04
School Specialty Inc., Supplies...716.43
School Specialty Inc, Supplies...384.34
Vendor Total:...1,100.77
Teacher Direct, Supplies...421.02
Triarco, Supplies...16.99
Unimax Precision, Supplies...720.63
United States Post Office, Postage......21.15
Verizon Wireless, Service...284.09
Wal-Mart, Supplies...97.56
Fund Total:...26,419.51
Fund: 21 Student Activity Fund
Decker Sporting Goods, Volleyballs...569.75
Fareway Stores Inc, Food...35.44...
Fareway Stores Inc, Supplies...214.57
Vendor Total:...250.01
Gopher..., Pe Supplies...765.99
Gorman, Maggie, Volleyball Official...70.00
Graphic Edge, The, Homecoming Supplies...770.43
Martin Bros, Supplies...52.44
Pioneer Drama Service Inc, Play Supplies...290.00
Smith Vending Canteen, Supplies...121.50
United Bank Of Iowa/Jim Staley, Concession Startng Money...100.00
Wal-Mart, Supplies...1,052.43
Fund Total:...4,042.55
Fund: 22 Management Fund
Su Insurance Company, Equipment Insurance...6,921.25
Fund Total:...6,921.25
Fund: 33 Capital Projects Fund
Apple Computer, Inc., Equipment...5,880.00
Brenthaven, Supplies...910.32
Ullerich, Clayton, Service...9,025.70
Fund Total:...15,816.02
Fund: 36 Physical Plant & Equipment
Advanced Systems, Inc, Service...805.50
Meseck Electric, Llc, Service...13,354.10
Rick’s Computers, L.C., Supplies...999.00
Rick’s Computers, L.C., Sonicwall...1,650.00
Vendor Total:...2,649.00
Safe Defend Llc, Service...2,280.00
Fund Total:...19,088.60
Fund: 61 School Nutrition Fund
Dean Foods North Central. Llc, Food...415.99
Earthgrains Baking Companies, Inc, Food...153.65
Hy-Vee, Food...39.96
Martin Bros, Food...4,673.01
Fund Total:...5,282.61...Checking Account Total...77,570.54
MP9-26-19
