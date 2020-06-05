CHARTER OAK-UTE COMMUNITY SCHOOLS
BOARD OF DIRECTORS
REGULAR MEETING
MAY 18, 2020
The Board of Directors of the Charter Oak-Ute School met on the above date in the Charter Oak Center with Directors Weed, Schultz, McAndrews, Goslar, Magill (by phone), Superintendent Eggeling, Secretary Carstens were present. Also present was Patty Staley.
President Weed called the meeting to order at 5:00 p.m.
Superintendent Eggeling added two items to agenda for approval. 1 Is student council advisor agreement and 2. Resolution adopting multi-jurisdictional hazard mitigation plan with Carroll, Crawford, Greene and Sac Counties.
It was moved by Magill, seconded by Schultz to approve the agenda with additions. Ayes all. Motion carried.
President Weed welcomed the visitor.
It was moved by Schultz, seconded by McAndrews to approve the consent items. Ayes all. Motion carried.
• Approval of the Minutes of the Regular Meeting on April 13, 2020.
• Approval of the Minutes of the Budget Hearing Meeting on April 13, 2020.
• Fundraising Approvals
• All Financials Reports
• Invoices for Payments
Superintendent Eggeling discussed school board appreciation, floors, cement work, Hoffman Agency- workers compensation, freezer, painting, covid-19, meals, cares act money and drivers ed.
It was moved by Schultz, seconded by Magill to approve the updated resolution –pandemic response and emergency suspension of policy. Ayes all. Motion carried.
It was moved by McAndrews, seconded by Schultz to approve a contract for Amber Bissen for middle school language arts contract. Ayes all. Motion carried.
It was moved by McAndrews, seconded by Goslar to approve the floor refinishing adjustment. Ayes all. Motion carried.
It was moved by Magill, seconded by McAndrews to approve the 2020-2021 master contracts. Ayes all. Motion carried.
It was moved by Schultz, seconded by Goslar to approve the collective bargaining agreement for 2020-2021. Ayes all. Motion carried.
It was moved by McAndrews, seconded by Schultz to issue the teacher and extracurricular contracts for 2020-2021. Ayes all. Motion carried.
It was moved by Schultz, seconded by Goslar to approve staff salary agreements for 2020-2021 as presented. Ayes all. Motion carried.
It was moved by Schultz, seconded by Magill to approve the dean of students/pbis coordinator duties/contract to Jim Staley. Ayes all. Motion carried.
It was moved by Magill, seconded by McAndrews to set the June board meeting for June 29th at 5p.m. Ayes all. Motion carried.
It was moved McAndrews, seconded by Magill to approve Shelley Stallons as the student council advisor. Ayes all. Motion carried.
It was moved by Schultz, seconded by Goslar to approve the resolution adopting the multi-jurisdictional hazard mitigation plan with Carroll, Crawford, Greene, and Sac counties. Ayes all. Motion carried.
There being no further business it was moved by Magill, seconded by Goslar to adjourn the meeting at 6:40 p.m. Ayes all. Motion carried.
Secretary Carstens
MP6-4-2020
Charter Oak-Ute Csd
Board Report-May 2020 Bills
Vendor Name, Description......Amount
Fund: 10 Operating Fund
141 One Stop, Gas...76.89
Bohlmann & Sons Sanitation, Llc, Service...336.25
City Of Charter Oak, Service...274.06
Denison Auto Parts And Machine, Supplies...15.45
Denison Community School, Open Enroll...67,420.25
Denison Community School, Service...1,533.96
Vendor Total:...68,954.21
Department Of Education, Service...440.00
Drees Heating And Plumbing, Service...685.17
Dunlap Plumbing And Heating, Service...89.90
Feld Fire, Service...90.00
Frontier, Service...254.54
Frontier, Service...265.58
Frontier, Service...83.00...Vendor Total:...603.12
Iowa Assc. Of School Boards, Service...400.00
Iowa Communications Network, Service...176.25
Joe’s Welding, Service...148.50
Maple Valley-Anthon Oto Community Schools, Whole Grade Sharing......107,437.20
Maple Valley-Anthon Oto Community Schools, Open Enroll......38,843.75
Maple Valley-Anthon Oto Community Schools, Shared Position...30,304.69
Vendor Total:...176,585.64
Mapleton Press, Service...87.04
Midamerican Energy Company, Service...854.46
Midamerican Energy Company, Service...808.62
Vendor Total:...1,663.08
Novus Ag Llc, Supplies...238.75
Quill Corporation, Home Schooll Suppleis...53.97
Quill Corporation, Supplies......1,166.05
Vendor Total:...1,220.02
Rogers Pest Control Llc, Service...65.00
Rogers Pest Control Llc, Service...65.00
Vendor Total:...130.00
Schleswig Community Schools, Open Enroll...17,656.25
Verizon Wireless, Service......283.13
Wal-Mart, Supplies...26.07
West Monona H/S, Open Enrollment...3,531.25
Fund Total:...273,711.03
Fund: 21 Student Activity Fund
Boyer Valley Comm. School, Senior Class...169.54
Crawford County Hunger Fighters, Student Council...320.00
Denison Community School, Senior Class...169.52
Id Apparel, Supplies-Pto...387.00
Make A Wish Foundation Of Ia, Student Council...248.00
Maple Valley-Anthon Oto Community Schools, Senior Class.....1,101.62
Mapleton Press, Service...7.50
Wal-Mart, Supplies...13.20
Fund Total:...2,416.38
Fund: 22 Management Fund
Ia Schools Emp Benefits Assc, Insurance...2,062.25
Fund Total:...2,062.25
Fund: 33 Capital Projects Fund ...
Apptegy, Service...3,600.00
Fund Total:...3,600.00
Fund: 36 Physical Plant & Equipment......
Central U.S. Coatings Inc, Floors...8,000.00
Central U.S. Coatings Inc., Service...14,700.00
Vendor Total:...22,700.00
Elevate Roofing, Service...1,905.00
Gordon Flesch Company, Inc, Service...805.50
Software Unlimited, Inc., Annual Fee...3,550.00
Fund Total:...28,960.50
Fund: 61 School Nutrition Fund.........
Dean Dairy Holdings Llc, Food...1,063.36
Fareway Stores Inc, Food...27.61
Fareway Stores Inc, Food...32.58
Vendor Total:...60.19
Keck Foods, Food...172.10
Martin Bros, Food...5,503.45
Fund Total:...6,799.10
Total:...317,549.26
MP6-4-2020
