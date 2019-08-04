Charter Oak-Ute Community School Board of Directors
Special Meeting July 12, 2019
The Board of Directors of the Charter Oak-Ute School met on the above date in the Charter Oak Center with Directors Schultz, Weed, Goslar (by phone) and Superintendent Eggeling present. Director Ewoldt and Magill were absent. Also present was John Jepsen.
Vice President Weed called the meeting to order at 9:05 a.m.
It was moved by Schultz, seconded by Goslar to approve the agenda as presented. Ayes all. Motion carried.
It was moved by Schultz, seconded by Goslar to approve the propane contract with New Coop. Ayes all. Motion carried.
It was moved by Schultz, seconded by Goslar to approve the fuel oil contract with New Coop. Ayes all. Motion carried.
It was moved by Goslar, seconded by Schultz to approve the bus fuel contract with New Coop. Ayes all. Motion carried.
There being no further business it was moved by Schultz, seconded by Goslar to adjourn the meeting at 9:21 a.m. Ayes all. Motion carried.
Superintendent Eggeling
MP7-25-19
Charter Oak-Ute Csd
Combined Earnings Report Without Benefits 2018-2019
Employee Name...Earnings Amount
Abbe-Seieroe, Ashton ...47,620.92
Bockelmann, Phyllis ...16,517.05
Boettger, Riannon...18,489.17
Carstens, Casey...39.61
Carstens, Mary...52,689.08
Christiansen, Brenda ...67,652.92
Christiansen, Megan ...41,413.16
Creese, Danielle ...15,925.42
Creese, Kimberly ...30,747.51
Deiber, Stanley...13,212.12
Dobernecker, Hailee ...319.60
Dorale, Kati...996.63
Eggeling, Adam...93,152.44
Eimermann, Marc ...3,087.50
Ernst, Renee...26,964.81
Ewoldt, Beth...63,254.48
Fineran, Sarah ...15,094.32
Garrett, Debra...60,801.84
Goslar, Gary...328.12
Goslar, Lylette...14,719.38
Gotto, Diane...27,983.63
Gran, Brenda...59,707.37
Heiden, Shauna...57,553.72
Hernandez, Tasha...18,947.26
Houston, Joseph...17,086.04
Jepsen, Freddie...16,546.95
Jepsen, Jessica...40,713.16
Jepsen, John ...53,513.64
Jordan, James...190.00
Keating, Mary ...4,655.00
Kline, Tayten...8,556.39
Kuhlmann, Donald...2,637.88
Kuhlmann, Leila...1,000.00
Lally, Rosella ...4,402.50
Lally, Trent ...49,619.76
Larson, Joleen ...21,571.61
Lee, Breanna...654.00
Lee, Crystal ...177.31
Maack, Allison ...981.77
Meadows, Becky ...28,502.03
Melby, Nancy...475.00
Meseck, Mariah...139.66
Mesenbrink, Cari ...42,486.00
Morley, Jonathan...59,932.10
Nemitz, Brenda...18,741.66
Pithan, Ramona...660.00
Ransom, Tayler ...2,622.50
Sammons, Gloria ...179.95
Schrader, Chelsea...14,492.86
Seaton, Laura...1,567.50
Seieroe, David...5,429.90
Seils, Jaclynn...27,644.26
Staley, James ...53,422.90
Staley, Orlene...7,017.38
Staley, Patricia ...51,902.89
Stallons, Shelly ...63,312.65
Steele, Daniel...46,687.37
Teneyck, Amy ...42,543.16
Thies, Leanne ...51,732.12
Ullerich, Eve ...47,886.84
Vogt, Elaine ...20,976.32
Vogt, Heather ...47,502.92
Wiebers, Roland ...138,150.40
Wieland, Denise...142.50
Wilcox, Mary ...1,564.18
Wood, Chris ...67,598.97
Wynn, Mackenzie ...50,782.65
