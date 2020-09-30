The Board of Directors of the Charter Oak-Ute School met on the above date in the Charter Oak Center with Directors Weed, McAndrews, Schultz, Magill (by phone), Superintendent Eggeling and Secretary Carstens were present. Director Goslar was gone.
President Weed called the meeting to order at 5:00 p.m.
It was moved by Schultz, seconded by McAndrews to approve the agenda as presented. Ayes all. Motion carried.
It was moved by McAndrews, seconded by Magill to approve the consent items. Ayes all. Motion carried.
• Approval of the Minutes of the Regular Meeting on August 17, 2020
• Fundraising Approvals
• All Financial Reports
• Invoices for Payments
Superintendent Eggeling discussed Covid expenditures, return to learn, employment/staffing, enrollment projections, USDA and free meals, fire marshal report, homecoming, bus drivers, audit report, transportation report, transportation equity and septic tanks.
It was moved by Magill, seconded by Schultz to approve the 2019-2020 Special Education Report. Ayes all. Motion carried.
It was moved by Schultz, seconded by McAndrews to approve the resolution for modified growth and support aide for special education in the amount of $59,200.17. Roll call vote: Magill- Aye, Weed- Aye, McAndrews- Aye, Schultz – Aye. Motion carried.
It was moved by McAndrews, seconded by Magill to approve the CAR report. Ayes all. Motion carried.
It was moved by Schultz, seconded by McAndrews to approve the .90 cent per gallon for 9,000 gallons of propane, 1.42 per gallon for 7500 gallon and 1.51 per gallon for 7500 gallon for fuel oil. Ayes all. Motion carried.
It was moved by Magill, seconded by Schultz to move the balance in science club funds to sports fund. Ayes all. Motion carried.
There being no further business it was moved by Magill, seconded by Schultz to adjourn the meeting at 6:31 p.m. Ayes all. Motion carried.
Secretary Carstens
MP10-1-2020
Charter Oak-Ute SEPTEMBER 2020
Board Bills
Vendor Name, Description.........Amount
Fund: 10 Operating Fund
141 One Stop, Gas...250.74
Anderson Chiropractic Office, Supplies...30.00
Anderson Chiropractic Office, Physical...150.00
Vendor Total:...180.00
Arnold Motor Supply, Supplies.........28.50
Bohlmann & Sons Sanitation, Llc, Service...393.13
Bomgaars, Supplies...122.43
Cedar Graphics, Inc, Covid Supplies...265.00
City Of Charter Oak, Service...79.00
Covalent Chemical, Llc, Covid Supplies...6,343.00
Denison Do It Best Hardware, Supplies...116.76
Eagle Ridge Inc, Registration.........600.00
Eric Armin Inc, Title 1 Material.........58.54
Eric Armin Inc, Supplies...88.14
Firefly Computers, Addl Charge For Computers...1,350.00
Frontier, Phone...83.00
Gordon Flesch Company, Inc, Service...346.80
Gordon Flesch Company, Inc, Service...346.80
Vendor Total:...693.60
Hy-Vee, Supplies...145.14
Ia Schools Emp Benefits Assc, Insurance...1,103.76
Iowa Communications Network, Service...176.25
Iowa Department Of Administrative Services, Service...550.00
Iowa School Finance Information Services, Service...69.00
Jepsen Repair Llc, Service...434.06
Maple Valley-Anthon Oto Community Schools, School Improvement Grant...5,200.00
Mapleton Press, Service...125.63
Mapleton Press, Service...559.75
Vendor Total:...685.38
Mcgraw-Hill School Education Holdings,Llc, Curriculum...1,584.03
Midamerican Energy Company, Service...2,047.32
New Cooperative Inc, Propane.........955.53
Nolte, Cornman & Johnson P.C., Audit Service...3,080.00
Northwest Aea, Service...316.40
Odyssey Of The Mind, Membership...135.00
Paper Coproration, Paper.........1,273.50
Pearson Education, Title 1 Material...73.50
Quill Corporation, Supplies...166.04
Quill Corporation, Supplies...17.36
Vendor Total:...183.40
Rasmussen Mechanical Services Inc, Service On Air Conditioner.........1,548.99
Really Great Reading Company Llc, Essa...4,718.10
Rogers Pest Control Llc, Supplies...65.00
Savvas Learning Company Llc, Textbooks...138.72
School Specialty Inc., Supplies.........88.94
Sourcewell Technology, Spring Math License Fee...1,400.00
Swiftreach Networks Llc, Service.........265.00
Teacher Direct, Supplies...70.12
United States Post Office, Postage...190.20
Verizon Wireless, Service...245.07
Wal-Mart, Supplies...685.04
Fund Total:...38,079.29
Fund: 21 Student Activity Fund
Amsberry, Tom, Service...70.00
Goettsch, Mary, Official...70.00
Iowa Girls’ H/S Athletic Union, Service...50.00
Quill Corporation, Supplies...82.99
Schmitt Music Company, Music.........355.12
United Bank/Adam Eggeling, Concessions Money...140.00
Fund Total:...768.11
Fund: 22 Management Fund
Ia Schools Emp Benefits Assc, Insurance...2,172.60
Su Insurance Company, Equipment Insurance...6,746.50
Fund Total:...8,919.10
Fund: 33 Capital Projects Fund
Ullerich, Clayton, Service...8,493.60
Fund Total:...8,493.60
Fund: 36 Physical Plant & Equipment
Firefly Computers, Computer Upgrade...2,250.00
Gordon Flesch Company, Inc, Service...805.50
Hoglund Bus Co., Inc, Bus.........98,500.00
Rick’s Computers, L.C., Computer Service...7,920.00
Ullerich, Clayton, Service...682.93
Fund Total:...110,158.43
Fund: 61 School Nutrition Fund
Blume, Garred, Reimb For Hot Lunch Balance...53.85
Dean Dairy Holdings Llc, Food.........1,118.79
Earthgrains Baking Companies, Inc, Food...191.80
Hobart Corp., Supplies...48.55
Jepsen, Daniel, Refund Lunch Account...86.45
Martin Bros, Food...8,490.78
Ullerich, Clayton, Service...497.00
Fund Total:...10,487.22
Total...176,905.75
MP10-1-2020
