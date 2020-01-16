Charter Oak City Council met in regular session on Monday, January 6, 2020.
The meeting was called to order at 7:02 p.m., Mayor Carter presiding.
Council members in attendance: Heyne, Staley, Neumann, Maack, Wilcox.
Others in attendance: Matt Knowles, Buddy Huntley.
Moved and carried to approve the agenda. All Ayes. M.C.
Moved and carried to approve the December 10, 2019, published minutes and the financial report. All Ayes. M.C.
Moved and carried to close public hearing for loan agreement due to no attendance or written comments at 7:07p.m. All Ayes. M.C.
Resolution 01-06-2020, Resolution Taking Additional Action On Proposal To Enter Into A General Obligation Corporate Purpose Loan Agreement. Motion by Maack, seconded by Heyne. All Ayes. M.C.
Fire Report: No report. Moved and carried to approve to apply for a grant from Community Foundations of Southwest Iowa for brush land fire equipment. All Ayes. M.C.
Resolution 01-06-2020A, Resolution Providing Second Public Hearing Notice For The Fiscal Year Ended June 30, 2021 For The Maximum Property Tax Dollars To Certify For Levy Due To County Auditor Not Having Valuations Available In Time To Get Legal Notices In Newspaper. Motion by Maack, seconded by Wilcox. All Ayes. M.C. Public Hearing will be February 3 at 7:10 p.m.
Mayor Carter presented a list of items the police officer would like to purchase but no action was taken.
Moved and carried to close public hearing for Budget Amendment due to no attendance or written comments at 7:32 p.m.
Resolution 01-06-2020B, Approving City Budget Amendment and Certification Resolution – FY2020 – Amendment #1. Motion by Staley, seconded by Heyne. All Ayes. M.C.
No building permits.
Moved and carried to hire Bolton & Menk Inc. for Wastewater Treatment Facility E.Coli Compliance Strategy. All Ayes. M.C.
Resolution 01-06-2020C, RESOLUTION APPROVING MAYOR & COUNCIL APPOINTMENTS FOR THE 2020 CALENDAR YEAR. Motion by Staley, seconded by Maack. Vote: All Ayes.
Resolution 01-06-2020D, RESOLUTION APPROVING CITY OF CHARTER OAK PUBLIC FUNDS INVESTMENT POLICY. Motion by Staley, seconded by Maack. Vote: All Ayes. M.C.
Resolution 01-06-2020E, RESOLUTION AUTHORIZING CLERK TO PAY WARRANTS/CHECKS PRIOR TO MONTHLY REGULAR COUNCIL MEETINGS. Motion by Staley, seconded by Heyne. Vote: All Ayes. M.C.
Resolution 01-06-2020F, RESOLTUION DESIGNATING FINANCIAL INSTITUTION. Motion by Heyne, seconded by Maack. Vote: All Ayes. M.C.
Resolution 01-06-2020G, RESOLUTION APPROVING THE RED FLAGS IDENTITY THEFT PROGRAM. Motion by Steffen, seconded by Neumann. Vote: All Ayes. M.C.
Resolution 01-06-2020H, RESOLUTION AUTHORIZING A CHANGE IN MILEAGE REIMBURSEMENT RATES FOR THE 2020 CALENDAR YEAR. Motion by Heyne, seconded by Staley. Vote: All Ayes. M.C.
Resolution 01-06-2020I, APPROVING ORDINANCE 188-20, AN ORDINANCE AMENDING THE CODE OF ORDINANCES OF THE CITY OF CHARTER OAK, IOWA BY REPEALING ARTICLE 3, RUN-OFF ELECTION, OF CHAPTER 1 OF TITLE 1 OF THE CITY CODE OF ORDINANCES AND , IN LIEU THEROF, ADOPTING AN ELECTION BY NOMINATIONS”. Council Member Heyne then introduced and placed on file an Ordinance 188-20. Council Member Staley moved that the rules requiring that an Ordinance must be received and filed at two meetings prior to the meeting when final action is taken, or if published in summary be received and filed at one meeting of final action, be dispensed with and that said Ordinance be now placed on it final reading by its title. This motion was seconded by Council Member Neumann. Vote: All Ayes. M.C. WHEREUPON, the Mayor declared the motion duly carried and said Ordinance to have been placed upon its final passage and adoption. Council Member Maack moved that proposed Ordinance No. 188-20 be adopted; seconded by Council Member Wilcox and after due consideration thereof said Council, the Mayor put the question on the passage and adoption of said Ordinance. Vote: All Ayes. WHEREUPON, the Mayor declared said Ordinance duly passed and adopted and signed her approval thereto.
Budget discussion for 2020/2021.
Discussed mower bids. Moved and carried to have a Public Hearing at 7:30 p.m. on February 3, 2020 for purchase of a John Deere mower for not more than $11,400.00. All Ayes. M.C.
Moved and carried to move forward with acquiring the property at 411 Oak. All Ayes. M.C.
The city received notification that we were selected to receive a work zone sign package in late March or early April.
The next regular scheduled meeting will be Monday, February 3, 2020 at 7:00p.m.
Moved and carried to approve the following bills:
Payroll: ,9,390.98
Treasurer State of Iowa, Withholding
,1,415.84
Treasurer State of Iowa, Sales Tax
, 72.31
Treasurer State of Iowa, Excise Tax
, 1,353.82
United Bank of Iowa, 941 Tax, 2,616.15
IPERS, Benefits ,1,695.27
Bohlmann & Sons, ,2,599.90
West Central Iowa Rural Water, Bond, Interest, Water ,582.50
Mid-American, Electricity ,2,370.37
Frontier, Telephone ,323.78
Mapleton Press, Publication ,223.22
Ampide, Fuel ,218.57
Bomgaars, Supplies ,165.50
Hawkins, Chemicals ,749.43
Feld, Fire Extinguishers ,477.00
Mangold, Testing ,107.50
Bonsall, Freight ,65.89
Mac’s, Police Car Repairs ,197.79
Cardmember, Books ,51.44
Hach, Chemicals ,430.03
Office Stop, Toner ,158.99
Eldon Stutsman, Ice Melt ,1,035.00
Johnson, Propane ,376.20
BT Computer, Virus Protection ,50.00
IA Prison, Sign ,61.00
Billie McCartney, Training ,150.00
Pam Tripp, Mileage, 40.25
Reagen Reicks, Check Reissue
,188.29
David Klinker, Deposit Refund ,100.00
Lynn Salzkorn, Deposit Refund, 25.00
Jessica Bubke, Deposit Refund, 55.69
City of Charter Oak, Deposit Applied
,119.31.
All Ayes. M.C.
Fund Totals:
General ,12,846.77
Special Revenues, 2,511.32
Proprietary ,12,108.93
Total ,27,467.02.
2019 Gross Payroll: ,$130,045.00
Tayen Cornelius, Lifeguard ,1,424.07
Francisco Cruz, Police Officer
, 2,004.00
Robert Hageman, Mayor, 400.00
Benjamin Heyne, Council ,135.00
Buddy Huntley, Maintenance
, 40,161.60 (Health Insurance Benefit Included)
Ellen Mallory, Lifeguard ,1,289.88
Carol Meyer, Librarian ,4,632.64
Alexia Miller, Lifeguard, 1,230.32
Kyle Miller, Maintenance, 515.36
Lois Miller, Pool Manager ,1,999.98
Wayne Neumann, Council ,180.00
Loryn Schultz, Lifeguard ,1,412.45
Claire Staley, Lifeguard, 1,453.51
Peggy Staley, Council ,150.00
Randy Steffen, Council ,165.00
Pamela Tripp, Clerk,43,468.80 (Health Insurance Benefit Included)
William Truitt, Water/Sewer Superintendent ,21,353.00
Dallas Weed, Maintenance ,2,512.88
Mitchell Weed, Maintenance ,3,695.88
James Wilcox, Council ,150.00
Madison Young, Lifeguard ,1,710.63.
The following receipts for December:
Abbie Carstensen, Deposit ,175.00
IA League of Cities, Training Reimbursement ,45.00
COU School, Ice Melt ,180.00
Richard Bielenberg, Shelter House ,75.00
Ben Heyne, Battery ,37.24
Janet Meseck, Fire Donation ,100.00
Joyce Petersen, Dog License, 10.00
Pat Wickwire, Utility ,57.31
Kirk Maack, Nuisance ,298.80
141 One Stop, Cigarette Permit,, 56.25
Hoffman, Insurance Refund,148.00
Wayne Neumann, Dog License ,10.00
Mark Spiegel, Sign ,61.00
Donald Hopp, Fire Donation ,200.00
Drene Briggle, Book ,10.98
Gene Kragel, Fire Donation, 250.00
Dustin Burroughs, Deposit ,100.00
Darrin Thornock, Deposit ,175.00
Alcoholic Beverages, 141 One Stop License ,200.00
Crawford County Treasurer, Property Tax ,13,031.13
Treasurer State of Iowa, Local Option ,4,119.41
Treasurer State of Iowa, Road Use Tax ,3,978.38
United Bank of Iowa, Interest ,333.70
Utility Deposit Water/Tax/Penalty ,8,011.10
Sewer/Tax ,3,482.26
Landfill/Tax ,694.41
Garbage-Tom ,2,319.90
Garbage-City ,397.10.
Moved and carried to adjourn at 9:20p.m.
Tina Carter, Mayor
Pamela S. Tripp, City Clerk
These are a condensed version of the proceedings of the regular meeting of the Charter Oak City Council. Copies of the complete version may be obtained at the Clerk’s office during normal office hours.
MP1-16-20
------
City of Charter Oak
ORDINANCE NO. 188-20
AN ORDINANCE AMENDING THE CODE OF ORDINANCES
OF THE CITY OF CHARTER OAK, IOWA
BY REPEALING ARTICLE 3, RUN OFF ELECTION, OF CHAPTER 1 OF TITLE I OF THE CITY CODE OF ORDINANCES AND, IN LIEU THEREOF, ADOPTING AN ELECTION BY NOMINATIONS
BE IT ENACTED by the City Council of the City of Charter Oak, Iowa:
SECTION 1. ARTICLE III OF CHAPTER 1, TITLE I, REPEALED AND REPLACED. Article III, Run Off Election, of Chapter 1, General Provisions, Title 1, Policy and Administration, of the City Code of Ordinances of Charter Oak, Iowa, is hereby repealed and, in lieu thereof, is replaced with the following:
“ARTICLE 3
ELECTIONS BY NOMINATION
1-1.0301 NOMINATING METHOD TO BE USED. All candidates for elective municipal offices shall be nominated under the provisions of Chapter 45 of the Code of Iowa.
1-1.0302 NOMINATIONS BY PETITION. Nominations for elective municipal offices of the City may be made by nomination paper or papers signed by not less than 10 eligible electors, residents of the City.
1-1.0303 ADDING NAME BY PETITION. The name of a candidate placed upon the ballot by any other method than by petition shall not be added by petition for the same office.
1-1.0304 PREPARATION OF PETITION AND AFFIDAVIT. Nomination papers shall include a petition and an affidavit of candidacy. The petition and affidavit shall be substantially in the form prescribed by the State Commissioner of Elections, shall include information required by the Code of Iowa, and shall be signed in accordance with the Code of Iowa.
1-1.0305 FILING, PRESUMPTION, WITHDRAWALS, OBJECTIONS. The time and place of filing nomination petitions, the presumption of validity thereof, the right of a candidate so nominated to withdraw and the effect of such withdrawal, and the right to object to the legal sufficiency of such petitions, or to the eligibility of the candidate, shall be governed by the appropriate provisions of Chapter 44 of the Code of Iowa.
1-1.0306 PERSONS ELECTED. The candidates who receive the greatest number of votes for each office on the ballot are elected, to the extent necessary to fill the positions open.”
SECTION 2. SEVERABILITY CLAUSE. If any section, provision, or part of this ordinance shall be adjudged invalid or unconstitutional, such adjudication shall not affect the validity of the ordinance as a whole or any section, provision, or part thereof not adjudged invalid or unconstitutional.
SECTION 3. WHEN EFFECTIVE. This ordinance shall be in effect from and after its final passage, approval, and publication as provided by law.
Passed by the City Council the 6th day of January, 2020, and approved this 6th day of January, 2020.
Tina Carter, Mayor
ATTEST:
Pamela S. Tripp, City Clerk
