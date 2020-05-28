2020 WATER QUALITY REPORT FOR CHARTER OAK WATER SUPPLY
This report contains important information regarding the water quality in our water system. The source of our water is groundwater. Our water quality testing shows the following results:
See Chart
Note: Contaminants with dates indicate results from the most recent testing done in accordance with regulations.
DEFINITIONS
• Maximum Contaminant Level (MCL) – The highest level of a contaminant that is allowed in drinking water. MCLs are set as close to the MCLGs as feasible using the best available treatment technology.
• Maximum Contaminant Level Goal (MCLG) -- The level of a contaminant in drinking water below which there is no known or expected risk to health. MCLGs allow for a margin of safety.
• ppb -- parts per billion.
• ppm -- parts per million.
• pCi/L – picocuries per liter
• N/A – Not applicable
• ND -- Not detected
• RAA – Running Annual Average
• Treatment Technique (TT) – A required process intended to reduce the level of a contaminant in drinking water.
• Action Level (AL) – The concentration of a contaminant which, if exceeded, triggers treatment or other requirements which a water system must follow.
• Maximum Residual Disinfectant Level Goal (MRDLG) - The level of a drinking water disinfectant below which there is no known or expected risk to health. MRDLGs do not reflect the benefits of the use of disinfectants to control microbial contaminants.
• Maximum Residual Disinfectant Level (MRDL) - The highest level of a disinfectant allowed in drinking water. There is convincing evidence that addition of a disinfectant is necessary for control of microbial contaminants.
• SGL – Single Sample Result
• RTCR – Revised Total Coliform Rule
• NTU – Nephelometric Turbidity Units
GENERAL INFORMATION
Drinking water, including bottled water, may reasonably be expected to contain at least small amounts of some contaminants. The presence of contaminants does not necessarily indicate that water posed a health risk. More information about contaminants or potential health effects can be obtained by calling the Environmental Protection Agency’s Safe Drinking Water Hotline (800-426-4791).
Some people may be more vulnerable to contaminants in drinking water than the general population. Immuno-compromised persons such as persons with cancer undergoing chemotherapy, persons who have undergone organ transplants, people with HIV/AIDS or other immune system disorders, some elderly, and infants can be particularly at risk from infections. These people should seek advice about drinking water from their health care providers. EPA/CDC guidelines on appropriate means to lessen the risk of infection by Cryptosporidium and other microbial contaminants are available from the Safe Drinking Water Hotline (800-426-4791).
If present, elevated levels of lead can cause serious health problems, especially for pregnant women and young children. Lead in drinking water is primarily from materials and components associated with service lines and home plumbing. CHARTER OAK WATER SUPPLY is responsible for providing high quality drinking water, but cannot control the variety of materials used in plumbing components. When your water has been sitting for several hours, you can minimize the potential for lead exposure by flushing your tap for 30 seconds to 2 minutes before using water for drinking or cooking. If you are concerned about lead in your water, you may wish to have your water tested. Information on lead in drinking water, testing methods and steps you can take to minimize exposure is available from the Safe Drinking Water Hotline or at http://www.epa.gov/safewater/lead.
OTHER VIOLATIONS
In July 2019 we failed to monitor for Trihalomethanes (TTHM) . Adverse health effects, if any, are not known. Monitoring procedures have been corrected to avoid future violations.
In July 2019 we failed to monitor for Haloacetic Acids (HAA5) . Adverse health effects, if any, are not known. Monitoring procedures have been corrected to avoid future violations.
SOURCE WATER ASSESSMENT INFORMATION
This water supply obtains its water from the sand and gravel of the Alluvial aquifer. The Alluvial aquifer was determined to be highly susceptible to contamination because the characteristics of the aquifer and overlying materials provide little protection from contamination at the land surface. The Alluvial wells will be highly susceptible to surface contaminants such as leaking underground storage tanks, contaminant spills, and excess fertilizer application. A detailed evaluation of your source water was completed by the Iowa Department of Natural Resources, and is available from the Water Operator at 712-269-7820 .
CONTACT INFORMATION
For questions regarding this information or how you can get involved in decisions regarding the water system, please contact CHARTER OAK WATER SUPPLY at 712-269-7820.
MP5-21-2020
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.