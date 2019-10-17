I write in response to a letter to the editor titled, “Love of Country” (03 Oct 2019). First of all, while I disagree with the content, I offer my appreciation to the author, Ms. A. Masters for her enthusiasm and effort to participate. Ms. Masters gives us food for thought.
This letter expounded on Ms. Masters’ disappointment in the evil menace of today’s society: those who would dare criticize our elected officials, the unappreciative majority who don’t celebrate our current administration, those who reject a new wave of nationalism, fascism, and hate, young people in general, and of course, the biased media.
Ms. Masters’ letter would have been more appropriated titled, “Love of my own version of Republican Values” (whatever those are nowadays…). I regret that was the only real take-away.
First of all, I’ll assume your readers have the wherewithal to recognize the many “alternate facts” and conspiracy theories mentioned. These don’t really warrant a response. I’ll also assume your readers understand the single legitimate accomplishment mentioned (the economy) is actually the product of seven consecutive years of positive economic growth during the Obama administration (facts and data my friends).
Trump’s only success here is that he has not completely botched this up yet. The rest are either completely false or just FOX news sound bites intended for consumption by their ravenous followers. Please don’t confuse these with actual accomplishments that might benefit our country.
I will, however, and in particular, address criticism of current actions in Congress to pursue an impeachment inquiry against trump. Ms. Masters suggests “forgiveness,” just as “Jesus forgave” his tormenters. Really? Gee, I wonder why Congress didn’t think of that? They could just abandon their oath to uphold the Constitution of the United States and forgive Trump and his enablers of conduct intended to compromise our elections and democratic process. They could just forgive his conspiracy in trying to conceal evidence. Forgive attempts to intimidate a whistleblower. Forgive the deliberate lies and obstruction of justice? Forgive his threats against a member of Congress. I think not… Look, these aren’t just impeachable offenses, they’re criminal acts. And they are profoundly embarrassing to our country.
For your readers that see this differently, particularly those that lean right, I’ll ask you to consider this question: What would you have had Congress do if then-President Obama committed these same crimes? If he stood in front of the American people and lied nearly every single day? If he had an unhinged tantrum in front of a worldwide audience like earlier this week? Well, that’s what Congress needs to do now.
By the way, about that sign on Main Street mentioned in Ms. Master’s letter: That’s my mom’s. I can tell you, she is brighter and more knowledgeable about current events and how our government operates than most… with 84 years of experience to back it up. She cares about what’s happening in our country, and I’m proud of her for standing up for her values. It’s called being a patriot.
Robert Stout
Mapleton
