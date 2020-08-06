I would like to remind people that November in Iowa can bring interesting weather. Some years, the days are warm enough for shorts and t-shirts. Other years, Mother Nature blesses us with a blizzard. That is why I always vote absentee. I don’t want to brave ice and snow to cast my ballot, and I want to be sure my vote counts.
I hope the Iowa Secretary of State will send every registered voter a mail-in ballot request such as the process used in the former primary. Also, I hope voters will take time to analyze their ballots and vote for the candidates of their choice.
Our post offices and county employees are non-partisan, dedicated workers. I have no fear of voter fraud here in Monona County, but I do worry about COVID-19 and its effect on voter turnout.
We are a country founded on the idea that government is by the people. Please consider voting by mail as an alternative to voting in person, but be sure to vote, no matter which method you prefer.
Jean C. Conover
Mapleton
