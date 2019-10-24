I just read John Babl’s wonderful tribute to Vernis and Marlene Phillips. I remember bringing my jewelry to Phillip’s Jewelry for many years during our visits to my parents, Ethel and Iliff Larson, coming from Chicago and Minneapolis. They both always greeted me as a friend, and Vernis, knowing I was only in Mapleton for a few days, cleaned and checked my jewelry in a short time.
I first knew Marlene as my home economics teacher back in the ‘60s. (My gathered skirt and apron that I made in her class showed me that sewing wasn’t one of my talents, although I’m good at sewing on buttons.).
I want to add my ‘thank you’ to John Babl’s because, in addition to their service and efforts locally, that quality service also extended beyond the Mapleton area.
Linda Larson Kennedy
Eden Prairie, Minn.
