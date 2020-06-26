Please take this COVID-19 pandemic seriously! It is not over by a long shot, and the more careless you become thinking it will not affect you, the longer it is going to be before I can see my husband of nearly 65 years who is in the nursing home.
It has been over three months now, and it is getting harder every day to be separated. He is 92 years old and blind, so there’s not a lot he can do to pass the time. The days are long for both of us, and I know the other families with loved ones in the nursing home feel the same way.
We have been informed that no visitors will be allowed in the nursing home until the cases of COVID-19 in Monona County level off and/or come down in numbers. That is not happening right now, so please wear a mask (they are awful, and I don’t like them either), but if it means the spread of the virus will slow down, it will be well worth it.
Wash your hands a lot and stay away from large crowds of people for the time being. The life you save may be mine or one of your loved ones.
Bonnie Banks
Mapleton
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.