While Governor Reynolds has given consent for Adult Day Services and Senior Centers to re-open amid the current COVID-19 pandemic, Connections Area Agency on Aging will not be resuming our congregate meal service in our 34 communities at this time. Her proclamation allows for privately owned and independent senior centers to resume business, but there are no congregate meal sites managed by Iowa’s six Area Agencies on Aging that will re-open at this time.
The coronavirus remains in all corners of our service area, and there is so much unknown about this volatile, unpredictable, and highly contagious pandemic. The things that we do know are that the virus can produce particularly harsh outcomes for individuals over age 65, and this demographic comprises the vast majority of our congregate meal participants.
Please be assured that all of us here at Connections are working with state and national leaders (from public health to the business sector) to implement safety protocols and processes in anticipation for the time when we feel that we can resume the hot home-delivered and subsequent congregate meal program. Until then, the safety of our participants, staff, and volunteers remains our key focus.
We know that many aging Iowans miss attending their local congregate meal program and are eager to “get out” and see friends. I want you to know that we miss having you there. We look forward to your return but only when we can be assured that our program is not putting older Iowans at risk. Until then, please do not hesitate to phone us if you have any questions, concerns or items of need. There are many ways that we’ve been able to assist aging Iowans and their caregivers during these trying times. Please phone us toll free: 800-432-9209
Sincerely,
Kelly Butts-Elston, C.E.O.
Connections Area
Agency on Aging
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.