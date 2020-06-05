As the President of the Crawford County Farm Bureau, I’ve seen my fair share of challenges in our ag community, but the COVID-19 pandemic has brought us historic obstacles. We’ll get through this crisis, but it’s imperative our nation’s leaders rise to the challenge.
Senator Grassley recently introduced legislation to provide relief to renewable fuels producers, a needed boost to many across the heartland. These plants serve as a cornerstone of the rural economy, and I’m hopeful much needed support will be included in the next round of COVID-19 legislation.
It’s no secret biofuels have been hit hard the past several years, but the COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in unprecedented hardship. Fuel demand has dropped as Americans are driving less and the markets for farmers’ crops have shrunk. On top of this, oil refiners are seeking a national Renewable Fuel Standard waiver, despite the law. Any waiver would bring a painful reality that rural Iowa cannot afford.
It’s critical to our farmers that leaders in Washington D.C. take swift action and include biofuels producers in any economic relief package moving forward. A healthy rural recovery is essential to getting our economy back on track. This recovery depends on standing alongside farm families and renewable fuels producers during this crisis, not currying favor with big oil.
Connie Riesselman
Crawford County Farm Bureau President
