I would like to bring to your attention two concerns of mine:
First, if you believe that Monona County has a Veterans Affairs program to support local veterans and their families, then you are wrong. I am not referring to the county’s financial support to help with rent, utility costs, etc. I am referring to the program that is supposed to assist veterans with their potential benefits related to service connected injuries, obtaining military medical records, ensuring veterans receive the potential increase to their Social Security checks as a result of their individual service, etc.
What Monona County’s Veterans Affairs program is, from my experience, is a disaster. As a disabled veteran and a new resident, I met with the current director of the Veterans Affairs of Monona County and discussed my needs – the answer I received was “good luck with that.”
Because I couldn’t get help, I contact the previous director of the Veterans Affairs program that I had worked with who is over 800 miles distant. My needs were resolved in less than five minutes. I was joined with the Veterans’ Administration (VA) in Dakota Dunes and subsequent surgery was scheduled at the Burgess Hospital in Onawa.
Every VA program or facility I have been part of has been fantastic with the sole exception of Monona County. In addition, the above experience I called and left two messages for the current director of Veterans Affairs of Monona County and I never received a single reply – incredibly disrespectful and unprofessional. I thought my experience was an exception until I attended an American Legion event and I was informed by veterans from three different generations their experience was the same.
Scott Gygi
Ute
