I am writing in response to the letter that was published on May 21, 2020.
Let me start by apologizing for the bad experience the author of that letter had while dealing with the Monona County Veterans’ Affairs Office. This apology is extended to anyone that has ever had a bad experience here.
I am new to this position. Today, May 26, is my first ‘official’ day as the Monona County Director of Veterans Affairs. My name is Don Thompson. I don’t know the circumstances around the bad experience this veteran had, so I really cannot comment on that. But the letter to the editor that was written is of great concern to me. I want to assure you that I will always do my best to serve our veterans.
If anyone is ever dissatisfied with the service I provide, it is my hope that you will let me know so I may address the issue.
I, too, am a veteran, and I have very deep sense of commitment with regard to helping veterans and their families in any way that we can. There are a number of programs I intend to start in the near future to help in this area. I assure you that whatever bad experiences a person has had dealing with this office will not happen again.
Please feel free to call or email me at the Monona County Veterans Affairs Office. Our hours are 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday, 8 a.m. to noon on Thursday.
I am also willing to meet with people outside of these hours if they cannot be here during these times.
Thank you for your service.
Donald Thompson
Director of Monona County Veterans Affairs
