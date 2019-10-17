Our nation’s educators push math, science, reading and social studies with an emphasis on standardized testing, but are students ready for the real world?
When raising our three kids, we not only encouraged them to work hard on their academics, but we also strived to teach them many life skills. Some folks feel that schools should be teaching kids things like how to change a tire, how to balance a checkbook, how to do laundry, and how to cook.
I would also agree that young people should learn how to cook, but they should be taught first-hand what it takes to get their food from the farm to their dinner table. The best way to learn this information isn’t from an internet search or Facebook, but from real life experiences.
Agricultural education isn’t just for rural kids. It should be a requirement in every school across the country as well. Kids should be working with their hands and learning the meaning of hard work, the circle of life, and the difference between pets and livestock.
Agriculture can easily be integrated into subjects like math, science, reading, and social studies. But because of budget constraints, strapped teachers and shortages, ag programs are often cut from the curriculum leaving a large hole in students’ education that could benefit them their entire life.
Our local elementary students benefit from educators from the Siouxland Ag in the Classroom organization. It is a great group, worthy of our support, and doing amazing things for our kids, but can we do even more?
Most of us eat three meals a day, right? When our kids go to the grocery store, don’t we want them informed as they make purchasing decisions? It is best to arm them with FACTS so they don’t have to feel guilt and confusion due to the misconceptions and biased opinions circulated by activists, bloggers, other media, or even the crazy marketing hype on food labels, right?
Today’s consumer is more disconnected from the family farm or ranch than ever before. Schools are a great place to bridge the gap, share facts and real stories, and create educated consumers for life.
Agriculture is the number one industry in Monona County, in the State of Iowa, as well as in the United States. It drives our economies at every level. Teaching about agriculture in our schools is as much about the future economic development of Monona County as it is about career education and the student development of our students in communities statewide. It is especially important in our rural areas as many students flock to urban areas for careers.
Agriculture Education Programing is being added to the curriculum in schools like Ames, Clear Lake, Sioux City, and have been added recently in the Des Moines Metro Area Schools. We need to educate the next generation of Iowa citizens and lawmakers about the importance of agriculture to our state.
Sharyl Bruning, Mapleton
Monona County
Farm Bureau President
