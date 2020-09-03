A Crawford County Memorial Hospital (CCMH) trustee, LaVerne Ambrose, has missed no less than 20 monthly CCMH Board meetings in the past 24 months, due to being “on an approved medical leave of absence from the board.”
Trustee LaVerne Ambrose hasn’t even attended the last four or five CCMH board meetings which have been conducted electronically (you join the meeting from the safety of your home on your telephone) due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Ambrose is in a third six-year term as CCMH board member and is the same individual that when presented a petition signed by 2,700 Crawford County citizen - taxpayers opposed to building a new hospital by a “Save Our Hospital” group a few years ago, when asked if he would return the 300-page petition the next day (300 pages at CCMH rates of 25 cents a copy) which would cost $75... replied, indignantly “I can’t give it back...I shredded it!”
Another trustee said last week, “I understand Ambrose may attend Monday’s monthly meeting electronically by phone,” after learning this letter has already been published in one publication two weeks ago. But, at the time this is submitted to the Observer and Times, (Monday morning, Aug. 31) there’s no assurance he will join the Aug. 31 meeting remotely. Certainly, any attendance by him can be attributed to pressure from the writer, other hospital trustees and administrators.
Even if he attends, will he continue to do so? Watch this space for further announcements.
It is time this trustee, who has contributed little or nothing to the CCMH board during his absence, steps down so the then vacant seat can be filled in the Nov. 3, 2020, General Election, and the seven member board composition (an odd number is important for balance and if there’s a tie vote on any proposed board action) restored. If necessary, someone could be appointed to temporarily fill this seat.
If on the ballot, voters can decide on Nov. 3 who to elect as CCMH trustees including filling the seat of the individual who is “on approved medical leave of absence from the board.”
The deadline for adding an open position on the ballot is looming. A special meeting of the board should be called to decide how they would like to proceed and recommend action, so there is enough time for the County Auditor to get a fourth open position added to the ballot.”
Rich Knowles
Denison
