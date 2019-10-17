Last week, Mapleton lost a pillar of the community when Vernis Phillips passed. Vernis had been serving the Mapleton area since 1951, when he came to Main Street and opened Phillips’ Jewelry.
For over 65 years, Vernis and his devoted wife, Marlene, provided their customers with quality jewelry, watches, and clocks. They serviced what they sold; when you took an item for Vernis to repair, you could always count on quick, expert service at a very reasonable price. The Phillips could fix almost anything!
The Phillips were a tremendous asset to our community. Vernis and Marlene were on every possible board, community club, and retail organization. Whenever there was a town project or fundraiser, you could count on the assistance of the Phillips. They both would work quietly and unobtrusively “behind the scenes” to insure the project’s success.
If you look at a Mapleton Press from 10, 20, or 50 years ago, you might read that Vernis was serving as Treasurer of the Maple Valley School Board or he was on the Board of Maple Heights Nursing Home. You would see that Marlene was volunteering as a Girl Scout leader or she was heading up the Retail Committee. The Phillips set a good example on what a small town could do with volunteerism. They truly represented the best of the small town virtue of selfless service to others.
I have a lot of fond memories of the Phillips. Whenever I walked in the jewelry store, Vernis would be crouched behind his desk, intently working on a delicate watch mechanism. He’d be wearing his magnifying glasses and have a glaring light directed at his work. Marlene was chairperson of the Retail Committee for many years. When conducting the meeting, she would always have her spiral notebook at hand to take notes. If anyone wondered what the committee had done in previous years, she’d flip back the pages and quickly refresh out memories.
My favorite memory of Marlene and Vernis comes from the time shortly before Vernis went to the nursing home. Every morning, Vernis and Marlene would drive to the shop a little before 10:00 and park in front. Vernis would get out of the car, and Marlene would gently hand him his walker. Arm in arm, the two of them would walk slowly together to the front door to begin another day of service to our community.
With Vernis’s passing, Mapleton has lost one of the last of the “Greatest Generation” of World War II veterans who, for many years, were such an important part of Main Street. Mapleton and the surrounding area will miss Vernis and Phillips Jewelry.
I want to say “Thank You” to Marlene and Vernis for your years of selfless service, your hard work, and for your efforts to make Mapleton a better place. Thank you both for always being kind, generous, and considerate to your customers and your friends. Marlene, I wish you “Good Luck” and “Good Health” during your retirement years. You and Vernis represented small town living at its best!
Respectfully,
John Babl
Mapleton
