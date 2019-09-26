We are cattlemen, parents, grandparents and your neighbors. We nurture our land and our livestock to bring to you, the consumer, the best product, while maintaining a positive impact on our environment.
The new “meatless burger” is not a hamburger. It is an ultra-processed food based from soy. The environmental impact from emissions cattle make is far less than transportation, and with our improved genetics and efficiency, the cattle herds are a third of numbers from 1975 and with no additional warming.
We care deeply about the world we are leaving for our grandchildren and hope the next time you are at your local grocery store, you ask “Where’s the real beef?”
Patty McCall
Monona County
Farm Bureau
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.