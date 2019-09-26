Over the past month I have been hearing a steady buzz of airplanes overhead. Typically, our nearby airport is pretty quiet.
On the first day I wondered if someone was working on their pilot’s license and doing a lot of practicing. Then upon clearing my thoughts, I realized it has been the prime time for flying on cover crop seed.
The use of cover crops has seen remarkable increases over the past five years. Many non-farmers may not appreciate or understand the varied benefits of using them.
In a nutshell, farmers invest in cover crops to protect and improve soil structure, aid in nutrient loss, and for some – a grazing source for livestock. If you have questions check out available online resources from Iowa State University Extension or ask a farmer.
Planting cover crops is but one component of the Nutrient Reduction Strategy. Through this voluntary, science-based approach that includes both point sources (city water treatment plants, etc.) and non-source points (agriculture areas, etc.), we continue to develop innovative solutions to deal with our challenges in nutrient management using the Nutrient Reduction Strategy.
I feel a voluntary program is best suited for us because there is no one size fits all method. We live on the land; we drink the water, as do my children and grandchildren.
Sharyl Bruning
Mapleton
Monona County
Farm Bureau President
(0) comments
