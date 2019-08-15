Summer time calls for picnics, pools, family gatherings, and delicious fresh fruits and vegetables.
Farmers Markets are popular across America. A Farmers Market is a place where farmers sell their products directly to consumers.
This may happen in a building, an empty parking lot, a park, a blocked off section of the street, or any place organizers can make it happen.
Hand-harvested ultra-fresh produce and perhaps eggs, honey, and home-baked goods can be found at your local Farmer’s Market. It is not just a place for farmers to sell their produce, but a venue for the farmer and the consumer to forge relationships and exchange information.
Whether you purchase your fresh foods from the store or a farmers market, the same precaution should be taken regarding food safety. Always wash your purchases thoroughly and store them appropriately.
Support your local farmer. Visit a farmer’s market to purchase your fresh fruits and vegetables grown near you and picked at the peak of the growing season.
Eat fresh and have a happy and healthy summer.
Connie Riesselman
President, Crawford County Farm Bureau
