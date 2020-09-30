As we head into harvest, as a farmer, I would like to remind all drivers to please be on the lookout for farm machinery on the roads. A few simple tips can make everyone’s drive safer:
• Slow down immediately when you first see farm equipment ahead of you on the roadway.
• Be patient and wait for an opportunity to safely pass farm equipment. The tractor or combine operator MAY be aware of your presence and if they are will try to accommodate if possible as traffic begins to back up.
• Large machinery may need to stop suddenly, or maneuver to avoid signs and other obstacles on the sides of roads, please give them space.
• Drive defensively when approaching on-coming farm equipment. Impatient motorists may pull out suddenly to pass the farm equipment and enter your lane.
• Be on the alert when you see amber flashing lights or Slow-Moving Vehicle (SMV) triangles ahead in either lane.
• All normal laws are still in effect for motorists when equipment is on the road. Do not pass equipment going up a hill or where there is a double yellow line.
• Farmers: we can do our part too when moving to a new location. Be sure to allow ample room between your equipment to allow others to pass.
Yes, I know it can be annoying at times to have to slow down and wait for a slow moving combine, tractor or other equipment, but please remember we are simply trying to do our job and at times that requires moving equipment to different locations. With a little patience we will all get to our destination safely. We all want to get home safely to our families.
Sharyl Bruning
Monona County
Farm Bureau President
