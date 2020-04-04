By Rep. Steven Holt (R-District 18, Denison)
While the Legislature was not in session this week, things continued to evolve as state and national officials work to slow the spread of COVID-19. As legislators, we are continuing to work. We are answering emails from constituents, fielding phone calls from local officials, and keeping everyone updated on what actions the state is taking to keep our families and communities safe and healthy.
Since the legislature suspended its session, the governor has exercised her emergency powers in an effort to reduce the spread of COVID-19 in Iowa. Among these orders are the closing of businesses where people tend to congregate, such as bars and restaurants, entertainment venues, and salons and barbershops, among others. Many state departments have also taken action to help Iowans, such as pushing back tax deadlines, extending unemployment benefits to workers impacted by the COVID-19, and providing childcare resources for parents working in essential industries.
While the governor has not ordered a “shelter in place” or “stay at home” order, Iowans are encouraged to remain home and self-quarantine. This and other common-sense practices, like washing your hands, covering your sneezes and coughs, etc., will help prevent the spread of COVID-19.
A “shelter in place” order will not at this point help contain the spread anymore than actions that have already been taken and will only cause fear that is not needed. In most states where “shelter in place” orders have been given, so many businesses are exempt that there is no true difference between Iowa’s directives and those states that have “shelter in place” orders in effect.
The governor is holding regular press conferences to keep the public informed on the state’s response. These press conferences are held at 2:30 pm, Sunday through Friday. Many TV news stations broadcast the press conference live or you can watch on the governor’s Facebook page, Facebook.com/IAGovernor.
Iowa is better prepared than most states to weather the storm of the current crisis. Unlike many other states, our reserve and emergency funds are full, and we have a healthy ending balance in the checking account. According to the federal Department of Labor analysis, Iowa has enough money in our trust fund ($1.26 billion) to pay unemployment insurance claims for a recession that lasts up to 18 months.
Community spread in Iowa was identified on March 14, and this is when the restrictions began.
This is a difficult time for many small businesses, so we must all do our part to show them our support. While restaurants are prohibited from dine-in customers, many are offering curbside and to-go orders. Other small businesses, like salons and retail stores, as well as our local chambers of commerce and development, are selling gift cards and certificates that can be used once the Governor’s order is lifted.
As Iowans, we know how important it is to take care of our own. Let’s make sure we are supporting those who have been there for us in the past!
