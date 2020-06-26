When I was driving by the Mapleton city park the other day, my oldest daughter looked out the window and started talking about the pedal pull, playing in the bounce houses, going on the train ride, and throwing color as part of the obstacle course. She remembered all of these things from last year’s Fourth of July activities in Mapleton.
It made me cry thinking about how all of these activities won’t happen this year due to COVID-19. And how do you tell a 5-year-old?
The Fourth of July in Mapleton has come a long way in the 10 years since I moved to town.
Growing up, I didn’t really celebrate the Fourth of July. I just enjoyed a day off from softball.
My first Fourth of July in Mapleton, I took pictures of the parade, got a hamburger in the park from the firemen while some music played, and went back to my apartment. That night I watched fireworks. These were the only activities.
Thanks to countless volunteers, including a number of firemen over the years, the list of activities has grown. There is something for everyone now. Each year, more activities have been added and more organizations have gotten involved.
Last year, my family spent a couple of hours in the park and didn’t get everything done. Both my family and my husband’s family came to Mapleton to celebrate the Fourth of July with us.
Fireworks had kicked off all of the activities the night prior. Normally July 4 kicks off with a color run event, and the ambulance crew cooks up breakfast. The city park is full of activity with the firemen’s BBQ, craft fair, bounce houses, a pedal pull, train rides, and live music. Plus, there have been free swimming, quilt show, bingo, and so much more.
I’m sad these activities won’t happen this year. I understand with all of the restrictions, health guidelines, and all of the “unknowns,” these activities would be impossible.
Because, really, how would I tell my 3-year-old you have to wait your turn, only one kid is allowed in the bounce house at a time, and in between each one, they have to sanitize it. Can you imagine the line?
I’m really appreciative of all the volunteers and organizations who are helping to still make activities like the parade and the fireworks happen in Mapleton this year. Some other towns have completely canceled their Fourth of July events this year.
As of now, the parade will go on as close to normal as possible, and fireworks will light the sky on the Fourth of July (of course with social distancing rules being followed).
I feel lucky to live in Mapleton with everything going on in the world right now, and I have a feeling the Fourth of July will be back bigger and better in 2021.
