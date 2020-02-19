Last spring, much of the state was devastated by significant flooding, particularly in southwest Iowa and eastern Iowa. The legislature took action last session and appropriated $15 million for flood relief and an additional $10 million in housing tax credits to help rebuild homes. This year, Western Iowans are very aware of the need for assistance in order to repair and rebuild our levees along the Missouri river.
This week, the House and Senate passed a supplemental appropriations bill with unanimous support in both chambers. The supplemental appropriations bill provides for an additional $21 million dollars for immediate needs.
These additional dollars will be administered by the Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management for flood recovery. This amount was identified by the Flood Mitigation Board as the immediate need to complete current projects before more potential spring flooding arrives.
At the end of the week, I was pleased to be able to join Western Iowa legislators as Governor Reynolds signed the supplemental appropriations bill into law. Oftentimes, folks only hear about the partisan divide that occurs in politics. The timely action by the legislature and the governor demonstrates that when Iowans are in need, partisan politics can be put aside for the betterment of Iowans.
The legislature will continue to keep a close eye on the potential for future flooding as the session continues and take the necessary steps to address the needs for relief and mitigation in this year’s budget.
