Street Projects
Feb. 6, 2020
We have been looking ahead into what streets need improvements in the city. Now, I understand that everyone thinks their street is the worst. We brought in an engineering company and looked at which streets are truly the worst. This included drilling samples of what was under the street as well.
I have also shared the costs of these projects so you understand better why the council made the choices they did. All projects will have 3” milled off and blacktop overlay put back on.
Here are the top four streets that were recommended.
1. 2nd Street. From Maple Street to Main Street. $120,381.00
2. 3rd Street. From Walnut to Front Street. $141,410.00
3. Walnut Street. From 7th Street to Chamberlin. $88,510.25
4. 5th Street Downtown Parking(behind The Hawkeye Bar) $33,291.25
The council decided, with input from the engineer and the city maintenance crew, that we would go ahead with options 1&3. Second Street is by far the worst street in town, and Walnut was heavily damaged by the flooding last spring.
We also looked at Sioux Street. This would be E16 from Highway 141 to Chamberlin. The estimate for this repair is $301,591.00. We are delaying this project until 2022. That is when the county is estimating they will repair E16 from Mapleton to the Crawford County line. We will be looking at adding this on to their project to greatly reduce the cost Mapleton would be responsible for. And before anyone says this is a county road and they should pay for it, we already explored that and they will not compensate us for the refurbishment of this road. This has to do with population size and the tax dollars we get for these types of projects.
The funds for these projects will come out of the road use tax. This also gives us a cushion in our account if anything else that should happen this year that needs to be dealt with.
So to conclude, residents of 2nd Street and Walnut will be contacted late this spring or early summer with a date of when construction will begin. We will also be patching other streets as needed when the weather allows.
Tree Work in Mapleton
Jan. 30, 2020
I have received phone calls about the tree trimming going on in town.
The guys are taking advantage of decent weather to catch up on trimming trees. If you have called City Hall in the past to complain about trees, it should be dealt with already or soon. They are also taking down trees in the city easement areas that are dead, decaying, or damaged. Any stumps that are left behind will be dealt with this spring when we can grind them down.
A few that were taken down on Main Street were rotten inside and were a risk to fall on cars in the parking area. We will work to find replacements this spring.
I know the trimmed trees do not look the best, but this will help them heal and regrow in a healthy manner.
And for anyone needing firewood, there is now a huge pile in the refuge area (behind the soccer fields, follow the road behind Tiny’s Bar). Please take what you need, but do not leave a mess behind. There are cameras down there so we can see who causes issues.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.