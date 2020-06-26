Posted June 13, 4 p.m.
I had the privilege to represent Mapleton as part a group of six leaders from Monona County. We met with Senator Joni Ernst in Onawa at the outdoor gazebo by the Onawa Library on June 13.
Many issues were discussed, including how we have been managing the pandemic to this point and what we needed in support to move forward. One of the main topics was keeping our small businesses alive.
We then discussed other issues like infrastructure and economic development needs.
I greatly appreciate her time and desire to sit down with us and listen to our needs.
