Posted June 21, 10 p.m.
Since the Police Department is already receiving complaints about fireworks, here is a reminder about what is the city code as regards to using fireworks.
If you don’t want to read the entire code, please know this part.
No person shall discharge a consumer fireworks device outside the following dates and hours:
(1) July 3rd and July 4th from the hours of 1 p.m. until 11 p.m.
Here is the rest.
A. No person under the age of eighteen (18) shall possess or discharge a consumer firework without parental supervision.
B. A person shall only discharge a consumer fireworks device on real property they own or on property where written consent has been given. Discharge of consumer fireworks in a public park, or City owned property, or on a public roadway, street, or alley is strictly prohibited. The possession of consumer fireworks in a public park is strictly prohibited.
C. Consumer fireworks shall not be possessed or discharged by persons showing visible signs of, or determined to be, intoxicated or under the influence of a drug or narcotic.
D. Any person discharging a consumer fireworks device assumes all responsibility for its operation and the consequences thereof. No person shall discharge a consumer fireworks device in a reckless manner or manner likely to cause death, injury, fire, or property damage.
E. No person shall discharge a consumer fireworks device outside the following dates and hours:
(1) July 3 and July 4 from the hours of 1 p.m. until 11 p.m.
4. Commercial Display. The City may, upon application in writing, grant a permit for the display of fireworks on public property by a City agency, fair associations, amusement parks, and other organizations or groups of individuals approved by City authorities when such fireworks display will be handled by a competent operator. No permit shall be granted herein unless the operator or sponsoring organization has filed with the City evidence of insurance as required by Iowa Code §727.2.
5. Declaration of Emergency and Suspension of the Discharge of Fireworks.
CHAPTER 41
CODE OF ORDINANCES, MAPLETON, IOWA
- 194 -
A. Whenever drought, high winds, or other natural phenomenon create, or are likely to create, hazardous conditions and increased chance of fire danger and the Fire Chief determines that adverse conditions exist for the use and exploding of fireworks, the Fire Chief, Mayor, or their designee, may issue a temporary ban on the use of fireworks within the City of Mapleton. The Fire Chief, Mayor, or their designee, shall have the authority to declare an emergency and temporarily halt the use and exploding of fireworks.
B. The Fire Chief, Mayor, or their designee, shall inform the area radio and television stations and the local press of the emergency declaration and when the emergency will be in effect and ask that public service announcements be made.
(Section 41.14 – Ord. 443 – Aug. 18 Supp.)
