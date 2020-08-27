Wilfred Russell Uhl was born on June 16, 1929, in Rodney, and passed away at the age of 91 on Aug. 21, 2020 in Mapleton.
Willy was the oldest of four children and a provider all of his life. He was a big brother and more to his three younger siblings. Throughout high school, he attended classes, played baseball and basketball, in addition to putting in work hours at the local elevator.
Willy graduated in 1947 from Smithland High School and married his childhood sweetheart, Betty June Jonas, on Sept. 16, 1949. The couple would have celebrated 71 years of marriage this year.
It was in 1952 that Willy became a Marine and was stationed in Japan near the end of the Korean War. He received an honorable discharge at the end of his service and left the military with a rank of Staff Sergeant.
Upon returning home, Willy was approached by his father-in-law to take over the family’s feed store business. Willy had never sold feed before, but it was an opportunity he embraced. The Uhl Feed and Seed Store became a staple in the Smithland community. It not only provided service to local farmers, but it was also a meeting space for many to gather, play cards, and converse.
When Willy was not working, he enjoyed fishing with his family and going on camping trips. Through Pioneer, he and Betty were able to travel and make incredible memories. He was also a Legionnaire and a member of the Masonic Lodge. Retirement for Willy came after over 35 years as the owner and operator of Uhl Feed and Seed Store. This left him more time to play cards at the store and also watch all of his grandchildren in their various sports and extra-curricular activities.
Willy was a hard worker and a good man with a generous soul. He was an Iowa Hawkeye fan, and also enjoyed watching the Chicago Bulls and Kansas City Royals with his wife. Hosting Christmas Eve dinners with their kids and grandchildren was an annual holiday tradition. Taking care of his family and his customers was an important duty for Willy, and his work ethic is a value that has been instilled in his three sons and his grandchildren.
Willy was preceded in death by his father, Russell Uhl; his mother and stepfather, Florence (Ferdig) and Merle Ruchti; his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Theodore and Ruth (Knepper) Jonas; two brothers, Ron Uhl and Perry Uhl; and a grandson, Matt Uhl.
Willy is survived by his loving wife, Betty, and a sister, Norma Ronfeldt-Reed, as well as his sons: Rick and Ann Uhl of Sgt. Bluff, Randy and Jane Uhl of Vermillion, S.D., and Richard and Sheryl Uhl of Sloan; six grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.
A private service for immediate family only was held to celebrate Willy’s life on Wednesday, Aug. 26, in Smithland.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the church at: Smithland United Methodist Church at 121 Washington Street, Smithland IA 51056.
Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel is assisting with arrangements.