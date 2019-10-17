Vernis W. Phillips, 91, of Mapleton, passed away on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at the Maple Heights Nursing Home of Mapleton.
Visitation: 3-5 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 6, with a Prayer Service at 4:30 p.m., St. Mathew Lutheran Church of Mapleton.
Memorial Service: 10:30 a.m., Monday, Oct. 7, St. Matthew Lutheran Church of Mapleton.
Officiating: Rev. Christopher J. LaBoube.
Committal Service: Mt. Hope Cemetery of Mapleton.
Vernis Wayne Phillips was born on Dec. 6, 1927, in Lake View. He was the son of Edward and Ruby Frances (McKenzie) Phillips.
Vernis grew up in Lake View, and during his youth, worked on the railroad and in the gravel pits during his summers. He also ran the local projector at the Lake View Theater. Vernis graduated from Lake View High School with the Class of 1945, and after high school, was drafted into the United States Army.
Vernis served his country and was honorably discharged on March 27, 1947. He returned to Lake View where he went to work for Harry Parkinson in construction. In 1948, Vernis married LaDonna Stock and the couple welcomed their daughter, Gloria. The family made their home in Sac City.
Vernis and a friend from Lake View headed to the Kansas City School of Watchmaking. After two years of course study and one year of apprenticeship in Sac City, Vernis accepted a suggestion to look into opening a store in Mapleton. In 1951, the family relocated to Mapleton and opened Phillips Jewelry.
The couple then had their second daughter, Margo. Tragedy struck in 1961, when LaDonna suddenly passed away, leaving Vernis with their two young daughters.
On June 3, 1962, Vernis married Marlene Carstens, who had moved to Mapleton from Fremont, Neb., to teach high school home economics. The couple added a third child to the family, son Scott. Vernis humbly ran Phillips Jewelry from 1951-2017.
Vernis was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather. He was a faithful member of St. Matthew Lutheran Church of Mapleton. Vernis devoted his time as an Elder, Sunday School teacher, and sang in the church choir. He served on the Maple Heights Nursing Home Board, the Maple Valley School Board as treasurer, and on the Maple Valley Development Board. He belonged to the Loren Hollister Post #496 of the American Legion in Mapleton, the Rotary Club and the Mapleton Community Club.
Vernis had an appreciation for golfing and shared his love of golf with friends. He was one of a group of six who created a model railroad called The Maple Valley and Western Railroad, which was opened to the public in December.
Vernis is survived by his wife of 57 years, Marlene Phillips; children, Gloria (Steve) Sorensen of Omaha, Neb., Margo (John) Redford of Oceanside, Calif., and Scott (Yvonne) Phillips of Dillon, Mont; five grandchildren, Mark Sorensen, Ian Redford, Alan Redford, Lauren Redford, and Carsten Phillips; and extended friends and family.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Edward and Ruby Frances Phillips; wife, LaDonna Phillips; sister, LaGene (Jack) Holdcroft; and brother Delmar (Bette) Phillips.
In lieu of flowers, the family of Vernis wishes to direct memorials to the St. Matthew Lutheran Church at 504 Walnut St, Mapleton, IA 51034, or the Fisher-Whiting Library at 609 Courtright St., Mapleton, IA 51034.
The Armstrong-Van Houten Funeral Home of Mapleton is in charge of the funeral arrangements. Condolences may be sent online at www.armstrongfuneral.com.