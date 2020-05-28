Velva Rae McCuen, 69, of Des Moines, formerly of Mapleton, passed away Sunday, May 17, 2020, at the Taylor House Hospice in Des Moines.
Velva Rae McCuen was born Aug. 19, 1950, in Denison, daughter of Ardelbert William and Lorraine Sophie (Jochims) Preul. She grew up in Denison and attended Denison Community Schools.
Velva (Pruel) and Don Bubke were united into marriage in 1968. To this union, three children were born, Joel, Michele, and Dean. The couple resided on a farm near Mapleton for many years. She then moved to Des Moines in 2000. Velva later married Merle L. McCuen on Aug. 25, 2010, in Des Moines.
Velva stayed at home and raised her three children. Later in life, she worked for various convenience stores doing customer service in Mapleton and Des Moines. She was currently working at Casey’s in Des Moines.
Velva was a wrestling mom and enjoyed going to all the kid’s activities. She loved to sew, bake, play cards, and attend antique/garage/estate sales. Velva enjoyed spending time with her family and friends, especially her children and grandchildren.
Survivors include her three children, Joel (Sandy) Bubke of Mapleton, Michele (Larry) Lindquist of Kasson, Minn., and Dean Bubke of Mapleton; six grandchildren, Samantha (Andrew) Mather of LaVista, Neb., Christopher Silva of Omaha, Neb., Taya Lindquist of Kasson, Minn., Trey Lindquist of Kasson, Minn., Kaylee (Cody Weber) Bubke of Mapleton, and Kenedee Bubke of Mapleton; and two great-grandchildren, Madison and Aiden Mather of LaVista, Neb.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Ardelbert and Lorraine (Jochims) Preul; one brother, Dudley Pruel; and her husband, Merle McCuen, who passed away May 1, 2020.
Graveside Services were 11 a.m., Wednesday, May 20, at Crawford Heights Memory Gardens Cemetery, Denison, with Darren C. E. Goslar officiating.
Music Selections were “Hymn of Promise” – solo and “How Great Thou Art” – solo with Darren C. E. Goslar as soloist.
Visitation was 6-7 p.m., Tuesday, May 19, at the Rush Family Chapel, Onawa.
Arrangements were under the direction of Rush Family Care Service, Onawa.
Casket Bearers were Velva’s family.
