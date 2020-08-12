Timothy Dahms, 65, of Hornick, passed away unexpectedly due to an ATV/motor vehicle accident on Tuesday, July 28, 2020.
Timothy John Dahms was born Nov. 4, 1954, in Emerson, Neb., the son of Wayne Charles and Bonnie Ruby (Gutzmann) Dahms. He grew up near Hornick and graduated from Westwood High School in Sloan where he excelled in the FFA and Agriculture Classes. He attended the University of South Dakota in Vermillion, S.D., where he received his Certified Diesel Mechanic degree.
Tim enjoyed fishing, hunting, gardening, cooking, and working. Tim’s main enjoyment came from farming the land, and he was a great farmer. Tim cherished the memories from his father’s time flying planes, and Tim was actively attaining his own pilot’s license. He also enjoyed traveling, especially to snowmobiling trips in Colorado.
Survivors include his mother, Bonnie Dahms of Hornick; two sons, Clinton Mark Dahms of Hornick and Grant O. Dahms of Onawa; step-daughter, Jennifer Pope of Nebraska; two granddaughters, Abigail and Gabriella; brother-in-law, Art Streeter; nephews, Tommy Streeter, Steve Streeter, and Jason Streeter and their families; and several other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his father, Wayne Dahms; grandson, Markis Dahms; brother, Mark Dahms; and sister, Susan Dahms.
A memorial visitation was held from 5-7 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 4, at the Rush Family Chapel in Onawa. (Social distancing measures were followed- Masks were encouraged) Arrangements were under the direction of Rush Family Care Service, Onawa.
