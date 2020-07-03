Sylvia K. Davis, 75, of Onawa, passed away Thursday, June 25, 2020, at Elmwood Care Centre, Onawa.
Sylvia Kathleen was born June 21, 1945, in Onawa, the daughter of Rufus William and Maude Armenta (Jacobs) Johnson. She grew up on a farm and attended Onawa High school. She was a waitress in Onawa for several years. She then moved to Colorado and was a caretaker for approximately two years.
Sylvia (Johnson) married Richard Wayne Davis on April 2, 1966, in Onawa. To this union two children were born, Bill and Ellen.
Sylvia worked for the Onawa Bakery and enjoyed making wedding cakes, birthday cakes, and doughnuts. Sylvia also took care of ladies here in Onawa and helped out a lot of people with many things. She loved Elvis Presley, baking, cooking, and gardening. She was the neighborhood “Mom.” Her nieces and nephews played an important role in her life. She loved spending time with all of her family especially her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and nieces and nephews.
Survivors include her two children, Bill (Lori) Davis of Ida Grove and Ellen (Tom) Fender of Medical Lake, Wash.; her grandchildren, LLythellen (Preston) Jackson of Wallace, Idaho, Amanda Davis of Ida Grove, Tabitha (Fiancé Adam Monk) Davis of Ida Grove, and Logan Davis of Ida Grove; two great-grandchildren, Jasmine Fryer of Wallace, Idaho, and Mackenzie Jackson of Wallace, Idaho; one sister, Carolyn Johnson of Onawa; two brothers, Raymond and Leonard Johnson; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard Wayne Davis; her parents, Rufus William and Maude Armenta (Jacobs) Johnson; one grandchild, LLythaniele Fender; one sister, Dorothy (Richard) King; and one brother, Kenny Johnson.
Memorial Services were 11 a.m. on Tuesday, June 30, at the Rush Family Chapel, Onawa, with Pastor Michael Lewis officiating. (Social distancing measures were followed).
Music selections were “Amazing Grace” and “Peace In The Valley.”
Burial followed in Mount Hope Cemetery, Mapleton.
Visitation was 5-7 p.m., Monday, June 29, at the Chapel.
Arrangements were under the direction of Rush Family Care Service, Onawa. Condolences may be left online for the family at www.rushfamilycareservice.com.