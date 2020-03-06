SueAnn M. Heinse, 54, of Danbury, passed away on Friday, Feb. 28, 2020, at Horn Memorial Hospital of Ida Grove.
Visitation: 4-7 p.m., with a Prayer Service at 7 p.m., Monday, March 2, Nicklas D. Jensen Funeral Home of Correctionville.
Funeral Service: 10:30 a.m., Tuesday, March 3, St. Paul Lutheran Church (Midway) of Battle Creek.
Officiating: Pastor Martin Davis.
Burial: St. Paul Lutheran (Midway) Cemetery of Battle Creek.
SueAnn Mary Heinse was born on May 25, 1965, to Irene (Ayala) and Howard McCrady Jr. in Fort Dodge. She graduated from Fort Dodge High School. She worked at IBP from 1984-1988, then owned and operated the Anthon Shell Station from 1996-2011.
SueAnn was united in marriage to Kurt Heinse on Jan. 14, 1989, in Fort Dodge. To this union two children were born, Stephanie and Ethan. She and Kurt made their home in Danbury.
SueAnn did everything DIY; she fixed and remade nearly everything she owned. She was a very determined woman who loved vacationing in Cancun.
SueAnn is survived by her husband, Kurt; son, Ethan, and wife, Kylie Heinse, of Anthon; parents, Howard and Irene McCrady of Fort Dodge; parents-in-law, Ed and Lucille Heinse; siblings, Tim McCrady of Galva, Randy and wife, Barb McCrady, of Cayahoga Falls, Ohio, Gena and husband, Tim Carlson, of Overland Park, Kan., Tom and wife, Debbie McCrady of Fort Dodge, Scott and wife, Lori McCrady, of Cottage Grove, Minn., and Chris and wife, Kristie McCrady, of Fort Dodge; sister-in-law, Kristi Heinse Phillips of Springfield, Mo.; and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews, and friends.
She was preceded in death by her daughter, Stephanie Heinse.
The Nicklas D. Jensen Funeral Home of Correctionville is in charge of the arrangements.