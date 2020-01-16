Steven J. Stodola, 70, of Mapleton, passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020, at his residence of Mapleton.
Memorial Service: 11 a.m., Monday, Jan. 13, St. Mary’s Catholic Church of Mapleton.
Officiating: Msgr. Kenneth A. Seifreid.
Visitation: 2-5 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 12, with a Vigil Service at 5 p.m., St. Mary’s Catholic Church of Mapleton.
Steven James Stodola, the son of Stanley and Pauline (Dostal) Stodola, was born Nov. 11, 1949, in Waterloo. He grew up in Cedar Rapids and received his education from Regis High School in Cedar Rapids.
After high school, Steven continued his education at St. Mary’s University in Winona, Minn., where he obtained his teaching degree. He began his teaching career at Cretin High School in St. Paul, Minn., teaching high school science classes. While teaching, Steven obtained his master’s degree from the University of St. Thomas. Steven then went on to teach for a few years at Breck High School in Minneapolis, Minn.
On July 19, 1975, Steven was united in marriage to Deborah Olsson in St. Paul, Minn. The couple was blessed with a son, Joel. Due to a teacher shortage in Canada, the family decided to move to Manning in northern Alberta, Canada, where Steven taught for a year. While in Canada the family welcomed their second child, son Ryan.
The family moved to Mapleton where Steven began his lifelong teaching career in the Maple Valley and Maple Valley-Anthon Oto School Districts as a high school science and computer programming teacher for 37 years.
While living in Mapleton, the family was blessed with their third child, daughter Meegan. Over the course of his teaching career, Steven influenced the lives of many students before retiring in 2008. He then went on to substitute teach for a number of years.
Steven enjoyed gardening, cooking, and was an avid genealogist. He had an artistic side to him, which included creating greeting cards, digital scrapbooking, and creating pysanka, which are Ukrainian Easter eggs.
Steven was a loving and devoted husband, father, and grandfather. Family was extremely important to him, and his grandchildren brought him great joy. He will be dearly missed by those who knew and loved him.
Steven was preceded in death by his parents, Stanley and Pauline Stodola; and brothers, Ron Stodola and Stan “Sandy” Stodola.
Left to cherish his memory include his wife, Deborah “Deb” Stodola of Mapleton; children, Joel (Andrea) Stodola of Sioux City, Ryan (Dawn) Stodola of Adel, and Meegan Stodola of Mapleton; grandchildren, Brandon (Kayla) Stroman of Sioux City, Brittany (Adam) Treft of Farmington, Ark., Baylee and Brooklyn Stodola of Sioux City, Cael and Nola Stodola of Adel, and Lily and Sophie Stodola of Mapleton; great-grandchildren, Ian and Asher Stroman and one great-grandchild on the way, baby Treft; brothers, Kevin (Jeri) Stodola of Cedar Rapids, Ken (Marge) Stodola of Marion, and Randy (Lois) Stodola of Cedar Rapids; sister, Jan (Kelly) Kirk of Marion; sister-in-law, Vicki Stodola of Colorado; and many nieces and nephews and close friends.
The Armstrong-Van Houten Funeral Home of Mapleton was in charge of the funeral arrangements. Condolences may be sent online www.armstrongfuneral.com.