Shirley Ethelyn Hopp was born Sept. 2, 1934, in Whiting, the youngest child of Fred and Florence (Schlensig) Riddle. She met our Lord on Oct. 5, 2019, at Eventide Lutheran Home, Denison, at 85 years young.
Formerly of Charter Oak, Shirley had been a resident of Eventide from December 2014 after suffering a debilitating stroke.
Shirley was baptized in 1943 and became a member of the Christian Church in Ute. She confirmed her faith at St. John Lutheran Church in Charter Oak in 1951.
When Shirley was eight years old, her mother passed away. Her father was a carpenter and had to travel for jobs. As a young teenager, Shirley and her older sister, Joyce, moved into the Ute Hotel and provided maid service for their room and board.
At age 15, on May 21, 1950, Shirley was united in marriage for 49-½ years to Alvern (Skip) Hopp at St. John Lutheran Church in Charter Oak. The couple made their home in Charter Oak and were blessed with five children – a son (stillborn) 10 months after their marriage, Debra, Dianna (died shortly after birth), Kimberly and Carman.
Shirley was a caregiver for elderly people and later was employed at Moore Brothers Grocery Store in Charter Oak where she became manager. Following the closure of that store, she worked at the convenience store in Charter Oak and then as school custodian until she retired.
During her retirement, Shirley became active in community service as a Community Club member and strong supporter of the Senior Citizen Program. In addition to her volunteer work, she served a few years as janitor at St. John Lutheran Church and a member of the funeral and quilt committee. She was an Eventide delegate and Auxiliary board member. She served on the Crawford County Arts Council Board of Directors and was an avid member of the local Red Hats Society.
Because of her love for serving her Lord, church, and community, Shirley was named Charter Oak’s “Citizen of the Year” in 2010.
Shirley was preceded in death by her parents; husband; two infant children; a grandson, Lucas Whitmore; two brothers, Harry and Clifford Riddle; and one sister, Maxine Nystrom. Survivors include: two daughters, Debra Preul and her husband, Rick, of Kiron and Kimberly Kurtz of Blair, Neb.; one son, Carman Hopp and his wife, Susan, of Kiron; 10 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; one sister, Joyce Dethlef of Sioux City; other relatives and friends.
Prayer Service: 6:30 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 8.
Funeral Service: 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, Oct. 9, St. John Lutheran Church in Charter Oak.
Officiating: Rev. Richard Merrill.
Interment: St. John’s Lutheran Cemetery in Charter Oak.
Organist: Marjorie Neddermeyer.
Congregational hymns: “Amazing Grace” and “How Great Thou Art.”
Recessional Song: “Lift High the Cross.”
Recorded Selection: “I Can Only Imagine” by Mercy Me.
Pallbearers: Keegan Whitmore, Michael John Kurtz, Aaron Siders, Carlos Ramos, Jared Clark, Jake Hopp, and Zack Lynch.
Tuesday services included a
Fellowship and Lunch: Provided by St. John LWML and catered by Staley’s.
The Huebner Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.