Sharon Brasel, 72, of Denison, passed away at MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center in Sioux City.
Sharon requested that there not be a memorial service. Arrangements are under the direction of Rush Family Care Service, Onawa.
Sharon Kay Brasel was born on May 26, 1948, in Mapleton. She passed away on Aug. 11, 2020.
She attended Charter Oak-Ute schools and graduated with the Class of 1966. She went on to receive her BA from Morningside College and her Masters in Special Education from NWMSU.
She taught for many years and worked through the NWAEA for several more years.
Sharon had a love for animals and adopted many strays over the years. She also loved to watch the birds and wildlife that wandered through her backyard and made sure they too were taken care of.
She leaves behind her mother, Beverly Bumsted; her daughter and son-in-law, Cindy and Tracy Gullett; her two granddaughters, Grace and Mara; a brother, Paul Bumsted; aunt and uncle, Dora and Ernie Witzel, and aunt Suzy Hahn; two nieces; a nephew; and several cousins.
