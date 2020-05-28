Sara Kay Tarchie, 78, of Colonial Beach, Va., passed away Wednesday, May 6, 2020.
Born October 16, 1941, in Danbury, Sara was the daughter of the late Earl and Ruby (Pry) Otto.
Sara was married Aug. 10, 1963, to Joseph Louis Tarchie of Mount Carmel, Penn. Sarah and Joe celebrated 49 years of marriage before his passing in June of 2013.
Sara spent her entire 34-year professional career with the Central Intelligence Agency in McLean, Va.
Sara loved spending time with family and friends and especially enjoyed reading, gardening, and baking. She had a profound love for all animals, having a special place in her heart for her precious pets: Samantha, Wilbur, Flash. and Snowball.
Survivors include daughter, Diane Singletary and husband, John, of Manassas, Va.; brother, Robert Otto and wife, Linda, of Mapleton; sister-in-law, Louise Forgione and husband, Charles, of Bensalem, Penn.; niece, Melissa Kruse and husband, Troy, and family of Ida Grove; niece, Rebecca Engdahl and husband, Nick, and family of Kasson, Minn.; granddaughter, Heather Perry and husband, Tim, and family from Roswell, Ga.; grandson, Michael Singletary of San Diego, Calif.
The family requests in lieu of flowers, please donate to the Alzheimer’s Association alz.org in the memory of Sara Kay Tarchie.
Condolences may be sent to www.Piercefh.com
A memorial service will be announced at a later date.