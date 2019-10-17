Sandy Hedum, 66, of Akron, formerly of Castana, passed away on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, at the UnityPoint Health–St. Luke’s of Sioux City.
Funeral Services: 10:30 a.m., Friday, Oct. 11, Armstrong–Van Houten Funeral Home of Mapleton.
Officiating: Rev. Jena Finch-Manchester.
Committal Service: Will follow at the Kennabec Cemetery of Castana.
Visitation: 5-7 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 10, Armstrong–Van Houten Funeral Home of Mapleton.
Sandy (Allen) Hedum, the daughter of Robert and Helen (Moore) Allen, was born Oct. 15, 1952, in Onawa. She grew up in the Onawa area.
On Aug. 30, 1968, Sandy was united in marriage to Roger Davis. To this union, four children were born, Teresa, Penny, Chester, and Arthur. The family made their home in the Mapleton and Ute area where Sandy was a full-time mom, housewife, and laborer on the farm.
In 1986, the family moved to Castana where Sandy opened a reupholstering business. After her children grew up, Sandy began working as a flagger for road construction, which evolved into driving dump trucks for construction companies.
A few years after her first husband passed away, Sandy met and fell in love with Terrence “Terry” Hedum. Sandy and Terry were united in marriage on Feb. 4, 2011, in LeMars. The couple resided in rural Akron where she continued to drive truck until she became too ill to continue working.
Sandy built a sunroom on to their house so that she could enjoy the outdoors year round. She loved to read books, put together jigsaw puzzles, crochet, garden, and baby her pets.
Left to cherish her memory include her husband Terrence “Terry” Hedum of Akron; children, Teresa (Timothy) Mullen of Kingfisher, Okla., Penny (Danny) Rice of Owingsville, Ky., Chester Davis (Kerri Gray) of Castana, Arthur (Ashley) Davis of King George, Va., Tina (Greg) Squier of Menifee, Calif., Brittany (Luis) Rosales of LeMars, and Joshua Hedum of Yankton, S.D.; grandchildren, Samantha Jacoby, Amber Mynarski, Lauren Petee, Sara Folk, Jennifer Frank, Lucy Davis, Dylan Davis, Nicole, Haley, and Jeffrey Squier, Ashley, Haley, Madison, and Blade Rosales; great-grandchildren, Evan Zimmerman, Kynslie Zimmerman, Kysen Folk, Haiden, Brooklyn, and Skyler Squier, Aria Harper, and Ethan Squier; sisters, June Ottoman of Onawa and Joyce Allen of Shenandoah.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Helen Allen; brothers, Raymond Meeker and Floyd Allen; sisters, Dora Ham and Rose Allen; and first husband, Roger Davis.
The Armstrong–Van Houten Funeral Home of Mapleton is in charge of the funeral arrangements. Condolences may be sent online www.armstrongfuneral.com.