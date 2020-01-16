Ruth M. Seieroe, 88, of Ute, passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020, at MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center of Sioux City.
Visitation: 1:30-2:30 p.m., Friday, Jan. 10, St. Paul’s Lutheran Church of Ute.
Funeral Service: 2:30 p.m., Friday, Jan. 10, St. Paul’s Lutheran Church of Ute.
Officiating: Rev. Nathan Peitsch.
Committal will follow in the St. Clair Township Cemetery of Ute, IA.
Ruth Marie Seieroe, the daughter of William and Iva (Ehlers) Knutzen, was born March 23, 1931, in Monona County. Ruth was raised on the family farm south of Ute and received her education from Ute High School.
On Sept. 14, 1950, Ruth was united in marriage to Wesley Seieroe in Ute. The couple was blessed with two children, Rick and Carolyn.
The family was engaged in crop and livestock farming. In 1954, they moved to a farm near Soldier and to a farm south of Ute in 1956. They purchased their forever farm in 1965, a farm that had belonged to Ruth’s great-grandfather. The couple remained on the farm until 2007 when they moved to their home in Ute.
Ruth and Wesley loved to travel together, having been to Hawaii, Texas, Florida, California, Tennessee, Las Vegas, and on a Caribbean cruise. The greatest adventure they had, however, was their multiple trips to Alaska.
Ruth was a member of the St. Paul Lutheran Church of Ute and a member of the ladies aide society. She enjoyed cooking, baking, and playing cards with their neighbors. Ruth will be greatly missed by those who knew and loved her.
Left to cherish her memory include her son, Rick (Patricia Hardy) Seieroe of Ute; nieces; nephews; extended family; and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, William and Iva Knutzen; husband, Wesley Seieroe; and daughter, Carolyn Seieroe.
The Armstrong-Van Houten Funeral Home of Ute was in charge of the funeral arrangements.