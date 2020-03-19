Ruth J. Cook, 88, of Mapleton, passed away on Wednesday, March 11, 2020, at the Maple Heights Nursing Home of Mapleton.
A Private Family Memorial Service will be held at the St. John’s United Methodist Church of Mapleton, IA. Rev. Jena Finch-Manchester will officiate.
Committal Services will be held at a later date in the Mount Hope Cemetery of Mapleton.
The Armstrong-Van Houten Funeral Home of Mapleton is in charge of the funeral arrangements. Condolences may be sent online www.armstrongfuneral.com.
Ruth J. Cook, the daughter of Henry Foss and Ada Belle Blanche (Brown) Foss, was born on March 11, 1932, in Ute. She grew up in Mapleton and received her education in the Mapleton Community School District.
On Oct. 20, 1949, Ruth was united in marriage to John Paul “J.P.” Cook. The couple made their home in Mapleton and were blessed with three daughters, Rebecca, Barbara, and Jody.
A homemaker, Ruth relished in providing for her family. She is remembered for her scrumptious homemade spaghetti sauce, Thanksgiving dressing, and chocolate pecan pie, just to name a few. Ruth could not wait to become a grandmother and adored her four grandchildren, Matthew, Nicholas, Jacy, and John.
Ruth was faithful member of the St. John’s United Methodist Church and dedicated her time with the UMW serving as a past officer.
An avid reader, Ruth liked writing book reviews that were published in the local “Mapleton Press.” Her love of reading would lead her to help facilitate the success of the Mapleton Public Library where she volunteered countless hours to insure its success. Ruth also enjoyed flower gardening, feeding and watching wildlife (especially the birds), and spending time with her family.
Left to cherish Ruth’s memory are her loving husband of 70 years, J.P. Cook of Mapleton; daughter, Jody Fitzpatrick of Waterloo; grandchildren, Matthew Harbaugh, Nicholas (Lucy) Swee, Jacy Fitzpatrick, and John (Andrea) Fitzpatrick; son-in-law Stephen Harbaugh of Orlando, Fla.; extended family and friends.
Ruth was preceded in death by her parents, Henry and Ada Belle Blanche Foss; daughters, Rebecca Harbaugh and Barbara (Bryan) Swee; and brother, Howard Foss.