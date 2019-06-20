Rosalie was born May 10, 1924, in St. Louis, Mo., to Henry and Lora McKelney and entered into rest on Saturday, June 1, 2019, in Gulf Breeze, Fla., with her daughter and loved ones by her side.
Services will be held at a later date.
Rosalie was a member of Eastern Star, the Ladies Quilting Group, and several homemaker’s clubs.
Rosalie loved to sing. She was quite the artist and an awesome cook. She loved children and animals. She was known for her sweet, gentle spirit and loving ways.
Rosalie was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Charles Riddle; three brothers, Ralph (her twin), Paul, and Charles; and one sister, Ruby.
She is survived by her daughter, Carol Wilen (Kay) of Florida; son, Marvin Riddle (Shirley) of California; son, Bruce Riddle (Katherine) of Maryland; seven grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and ten great-great-grandchildren.
The family requests donations be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital at 1-800-805-5856 or Shriner’s Hospital at 813-975-7118 in lieu of flowers.