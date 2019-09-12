Ron Clough, 77, of Danbury, passed away on Monday, Sept. 2, 2019, at his residence of Danbury.
Visitation: 4-6 p.m., Friday, Sept. 6, Armstrong – Van Houten Funeral Home of Mapleton.
Funeral Service: 10:30 a.m., Saturday, Sept. 7, St. John’s United Methodist Church of Mapleton.
Officiating: Rev. Jena Finch-Manchester and Rev. Dick Krambeck.
Committal Services: Mount Hope Cemetery, Mapleton, following the Funeral Service.
Ronald Lloyd Clough, the son of Lloyd W. and Mildred “Midge” J. (Hennagher) Clough, was born on Nov. 10, 1941, in Donnan. He grew up and received his education from Hazleton High School, graduating with the Class of 1960.
After graduation, Ron continued his education at Upper Iowa University where he received a Bachelor of Science degree in biology and minors in math and psychology.
On Aug. 18, 1963, Ron was united in marriage to Judy Kimball Stupp in Independence.
Upon graduating from college in 1964, Ron was offered a teaching position in the Maple Valley Community School District, and the couple made their home in Danbury. They were blessed with four children, Michael, Tracy, Brian, and Kathy.
For 36 years, Ron was employed as a junior high math teacher and coach at Maple Valley. During the summers, Ron worked numerous jobs, including selling crop insurance for 15 years for Square Deal Insurance when he was done with his summer coaching duties.
In 1995, Ron took a one-year leave from teaching and worked at Brenner’s Electronics in Ida Grove. He decided teaching was his true passion and returned to the Maple Valley CSD for another five years before retiring in 2001.
Ron touched the lives of many students, whether in the classroom or on the playing field. He was selected as the Outstanding Educator of the Year in 1977. For five years after retiring from teaching, Ron worked selling educational software for A+ Technologies. During this time, Ron and Judy would live in Texas during the school year and return to Danbury for the summer months.
Ron served as a volunteer fireman and EMT driver on the Danbury fire and ambulance crews. He enjoyed hunting, all things nature related, and was a member of Pheasants Forever. Ron enjoyed playing a round of golf and was an avid sports enthusiast who could be found cheering on the Iowa Hawkeyes, Chicago Cubs, or Iowa State Cyclones. First and foremost came his family. Ron was a loving and devoted husband, father, and grandfather. He will be greatly missed by all those who knew and loved him.
Left to cherish his memory include his loving wife of 56 years, Judy Clough of Danbury; son, Michael (Doreen) Clough of Deerfield, Ill., and their children, Hayley and Kyle; son, Brian (Mollie) Clough of Omaha, Neb., and their children, Matthew, Evan, and Collin; daughter, Kathy (Alan) Weber of Mapleton, and their children, Nicole and Ryan; brother-in-law, Edward (Karla) Tweedie of South Lake, Texas; sisters-in-law, Deanna (Pat) Stupp-Hurst of Cedar Rapids, Sandra Garner of Waterloo, and Rosemary Potts of Independence; nieces; nephews; extended family; and friends.
Ron was preceded in death by his parents, Lloyd and Mildred Clough; his daughter, Tracy Clough; sister, Barbara Tweedie; brother, Keith “Casey” (Marlene) Clough; parents-in-law, Leland Kimball and Dale (Kathy) Stupp; sister-in-law, Joan Engen; brother-in-law, Donald Potts; aunts and uncles.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Ron’s name to God’s Little House 212 S. Seventh St., Mapleton, IA 51034.
The Armstrong – Van Houten Funeral Home of Mapleton is in charge of the funeral arrangements. Condolences may be sent online www.armstrongfuneral.com.