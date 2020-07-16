Robert Henry Christiansen, 93, passed away on Tuesday, June 30, 2020, at Maple Heights Nursing Home in Mapleton.
Robert Henry Christiansen was born Sept. 18, 1926, in Denison, the son of Henry and Mollie Petersen Christiansen. Bob was baptized into Christ on Oct. 12, 1926, at Zion Lutheran Church in Denison and confirmed his faith at that same church April 18, 1943.
Bob served his country during World War II. On Dec. 28, 1944, he was drafted into the United States Army, taking his basic training at Fort Rucker in Alabama. From there, he went to Fort Ord in California where he left by ship from San Francisco to the Philippines and then on to Japan. Bob was honorably discharged at Fort Sheridan, Ill., on Nov. 16, 1946, and returned to Denison.
In 2009, Bob was honored to be among some of his fellow vets on the Honor Flight to Washington, D.C., for a day of remembrance and fellowship for his participation in World War II.
Bob received his education in the Denison Community Schools and graduated from Denison High School in 1946 after his discharge from the Army. Bob continued his education at Upper Iowa University in the fall of 1947 where he played football for four years, serving as captain his senior year. After graduating with a Bachelor of Science degree, he was employed as a salesman for Tenhulzen Feed.
Bob then taught school at Galva and was an assistant coach for 10 years, then taught in the Schleswig school system for 12 years.
On May 24, 1953, Bob was united in marriage to Artis Schwarz at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Schleswig. The couple made their home in Schleswig and was blessed with the birth of two daughters, Kay and Mary Jo.
Bob was very active in the community, serving on the Schleswig Fire Department for 15 years, was a member of the Schleswig City Council and a member of the VFW and American Legion, and served as an elder at Immanuel Lutheran Church.
In his leisure time, Bob enjoyed fishing in Minnesota every year and hunting with bow and arrow. He loved music and dancing with his wife, and he was a good storyteller.
Bob was preceded in death by his parents; three sisters, Helen Bryant, Adeline Ettleman, and Lucille Brown; and two brothers, Raymond and Charles Christiansen.
Survivors include his wife, Artis Christiansen of Mapleton; two daughters, Kay Wilken and her husband, Neil, of Schleswig, and Mary Jo Jessen and her husband, Robert, of Mapleton; three grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; other relatives; and friends.
Graveside Services were held at 11 a.m., Friday, July 3, at Morgan Cemetery in Schleswig with Rev. Merle Mahnken officiating.
Music selections included “How Great Thou Art” and “On Eagles’ Wings.”
Serving as honorary pallbearers were Casey Oehlerking, Stephanie Oehlerking, Jessica Lehan, Hailey Jessen, Jeff Lehan, and Nick Jessen.
Serving as pallbearers and Military Honors were members of the Schleswig American Legion Post 645 & VFW Post 3930.
The Huebner Funeral Home in Schleswig was in charge of arrangements.