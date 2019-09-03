Raymond “Ray” Leo Dirksen I, 68, of Danbury, was welcomed into the loving arms of his Lord and Savior on Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019, surrounded by his family at the Horn Memorial Hospital of Ida Grove.
Visitation: 4-7 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 25, with a Knights of Columbus Rosary Service at 6:45 p.m. and a Vigil Service at 7 p.m., St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Danbury.
Mass of Christian Burial: 11 a.m., Monday, Aug. 26, St. Mary’s Catholic Church of Danbury.
Officiating: Father Richard D. Ball.
Committal Service: Will follow in the Danbury Catholic Cemetery of Danbury.
Raymond “Ray” Leo Dirksen I, was born on May 10, 1951, to Leo and Mary (Treiber) Dirksen, in Mapleton. He grew up on the family farm southeast of Danbury. Ray attended Danbury Catholic School through the 11th grade and graduated from Maple Valley High School with the Class of 1969.
After high school, Ray went to work as a John Deere mechanic at Collins Implement in Mapleton. On July 2, 1971, Ray married the love of his life, Connie Jean Hinrickson, in the St. Mary’s Catholic Church of Danbury. The couple made their first home in Mapleton and welcomed two daughters, Tabitha and Monica.
The family relocated to Ida Grove in 1975, and Ray started his employment with Hultgren Implement where he continued his career as a John Deere mechanic. Ray and Connie welcomed their third child, son Raymond II. In 1977, the family moved to Danbury after Ray accepted the Service Manager position at Collins Implement. They welcomed their fourth child, a daughter, Tiffany. After Collins Implement closed its doors for service, Ray returned to Hultgren Implement as a mechanic.
In 1991, the family moved to the Hinrickson family acreage southeast of Danbury. During this time, Ray also farmed from 1988-1993. His last employment was with Crop Production Services of Danbury until his diagnoses in 2012 with progressive supranuclear palsy.
Ray relished spending time with his family and playing with his grandchildren. He also enjoyed traveling dirt roads in his Jeep, tractor pulls, horseback riding, snowmobiling, motorcycle rides, John Deere green, and tinkering in his shop.
This hardworking outdoor family man loved attending his children’s and grandchildren’s sporting events and treasured every moment. Through his battle, he remained humble and courageous. His family chain is broken, but the will forever cherish the memories.
He is survived by his loving wife of 48 years, Connie Dirksen of Danbury; children, Tabitha (Dan) Bockelman of Battle Creek, Monica (Jeffrey) Erickson of Cannon Falls, Minn., Raymond (Carrie) Dirksen II of Adel, and Tiffany (Michael) Snead of Overland Park, Kan.; grandchildren, Camryn Snead, Lucas Erickson, Elizabeth Dirksen, Abigail Dirksen, Harper Snead, and Scott Bockelman; brother, Fred (Fanchon) Dirksen of Danbury; sisters, Lois Miller (special friend James “Jim” Pester) of Charter Oak and Janice (Leon) Petersen of Hinton; best friends and companions, Dude and Tucker; numerous nieces, nephews, extended family, and friends.
Ray was preceded in death by his parents, Leo and Mary Dirksen; in-laws, Louie and Arleen Hinrickson; faithful companion, Toby; brother-in-law, William “Bill” Miller; nieces, Maria Miller, Mary Miller, and Shelly Dawdy.
The Armstrong-Van Houten Funeral Home and Christensen-Van Houten Funeral Home are in charge of the funeral arrangements. Condolences may be sent online at www.armstrongfuneral.com or www.christensenvanhouten.com.