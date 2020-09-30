Raymon J. Bennett, 77, of rural Ticonic passed away Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020, at his residence surrounded by his family.
A private family service will be held. Arrangements are under the direction of Rush Family Care Service, Onawa.
Raymon J. Bennett was born Feb. 8, 1943, in Sioux City, the son of Duane G. and Laura Genevieve (Gambs) Bennett. He attended and graduated from Westwood High School.
During high school summers, Raymon worked for the highway road construction equipment. He also drove semi tractors, and hauling equipment. He had traveled to Oregon for one year climbing mountains and planting trees for Federal Bureau of land management sub-contractor.
Upon returning from Oregon in 1963, Raymon enlisted in the U.S. Army serving during the Vietnam era. He served in the U.S. Army Signal Corp. at Rank of Sgt E-5. Upon discharge Raymon entered college at Marshalltown Community College, Marshalltown, for one year. He then attended Western Iowa Tech Community College for one year. He was employed by the Hoffman Agency for several years as an agent and managed a small agency as well.
In 1972 he joined the Monona County Sherriff’s Department for eight years. He served in several sections in the department. He first reorganized the Civil Legal Department and later served as a field deputy. He owned and managed several rental properties in Sioux City for 30 years. In 1978, he took over the family farm and did dozer dirt work for the neighbors near Smithland. Raymon farmed for 20 years. During this time, he was also a partner in a “Petro Tech” Company in Des Moines for six years. “Petro Tech” was the distributor of BG Petroleum for North West Iowa.
In 1998, Raymon met Jolene Marie Wood of Ticonic. They were married Sept. 3, 1999, in Smithland. They lived on an acreage near Ticonic until his passing.
In 1998, he retired from farming. During his retirement, he drove 18-wheeler for Selective Pet Food in Sioux City and later for Mile High Transport of Denver, Colo., traveling into Minnesota hauling pork by products out of Hormel in Austin, Minn., to a Sioux City plant. He retired the second time in October 2013 at 71 years old. During his second retirement, he remodeled much of their house and garage and outbuildings on their acreage. Later, he raised sweet corn and sold it. He also kept up on repair projects as well.
Raymon enjoyed the outdoor activities with his kids. They camped and road motorcycles, 4 wheelers, and old Army Jeeps. In the early years with the kids, they spent a great deal of time on the farm, riding trails and cutting wood and hunting.
In later years, Ray and Jolene loved traveling in many states as well over 12 countries abroad. They both enjoyed their children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Ray and Jolene loved to shop in Omaha, Sioux City, and Des Moines. Garage sales were a real treat for Ray.
Survivors include his wife of 21 years, Jolene Bennett of rural Ticonic; his children, Julie (John) Carroll of Smithland, Blacey (Wendi) Bennett of Pierce, Neb., and Bradley (Joni) Bennett of Aurelia; step-daughters, Amanda (Chad) Small of Sloan and Nicole (Tony) Sartori of Des Moines; 14 grandchildren, Ethan, Emilee, Seth, Grace, Keenan, Casen, Kinley, Samuel, Anna, Rocco, Ruby, Dawson, Dylan, and Drew; three great-grandchildren, Emmett, Luella, and Marlee; his sister, Janice Bennett of Neola; many cousins, nieces, and nephews; other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Duane and Genevieve Bennett; brother, Richard Bennett; and sister, Carolyn Davis.
