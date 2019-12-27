Phebe Mae Treiber, 91, of Mapleton, passed away on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, at Maple Heights Nursing Home of Mapleton.
Visitation: 4-6 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 12, with a Rosary Service at 5:30 p.m. and a Vigil Service at 6 p.m., St. Mary’s Catholic Church of Danbury.
Funeral Mass: 11 a.m., Friday, Dec. 13, St. Mary’s Catholic Church of Danbury.
Officiating: Father Richard D. Ball.
Committal Service: Will follow in the Danbury Catholic Cemetery of Danbury.
Phebe Mae Treiber, the daughter of Emory and Elizabeth (Moon) Driskill, was born Oct. 12, 1928, in Stuart, Neb. She grew up in the Stuart area during her youth before moving to Sioux City during her teens. She received her education at Central High School in Sioux City, graduating with the Class of 1946.
On April 19, 1948, Phebe was united in marriage to Harold A. Treiber in the St. Mary’s Catholic Church of Danbury. The couple made their home on the family farm located between Mapleton and Danbury where she enjoyed being a farm wife tending to her llamas and sheep.
Phebe worked for 40 years at the Farmer’s Savings Bank in Danbury where she began as a teller and worked her way up to Vice President prior to her retirement.
Phebe was very active in the community. She was the secretary for the Mapleton Rotary Club, an officer in the Mapleton Flying Club, was a volunteer on the ambulance crew, and acted in the community theater productions.
Harold and Phebe immensely enjoyed traveling, having traveled around the world. She loved music, dancing, trying her luck at the casino, and watching the Olympics.
Left to cherish her memory include numerous nieces and nephews; great-nieces and nephews; great-great-nieces and nephews; great-great-great-nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Harold Treiber; her parents, Emory and Elizabeth Driskill; sisters, Alice (Sylas) Coy and Verinna (Earl) Wilcox; her in-laws, Adam Jr. and Elizabeth Treiber; three brothers-in-law; three sisters-in-law; several nieces, nephews, and a godson.
The Armstrong-Van Houten Funeral Home of Mapleton is in charge of the funeral arrangements. Condolences may be sent online at www.armstrongfuneral.com.