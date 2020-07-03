Paul J. Teut, 60, of Yantis, Texas, and formerly of Ute, passed away on Saturday, June 20, 2020, at his residence of Yantis, Texas.
Paul J. Teut, the son of Eldon and Creta Teut, was born on Feb. 20, 1960, in Iowa City. Paul graduated from Charter Oak-Ute High School in 1978. He then attended Dana College and served in the U.S. Air Force. Paul worked several years in quality control in the food industry.
Paul is survived by his three sons, Taylor Teut of Denison, Tim Teut of Ames, and Jeremy Durig and family from Yantis, Texas; his parents, Eldon and Creta Teut of Ute; brothers, Mark Teut and family of Florida, Todd Teut and family of Ute; sisters, Carla Teut of Ute and Jean Berg of Kiron; numerous nieces, nephews, extended family, and friends.
A Private Family Graveside Service will be held in the St. Clair Township Cemetery of Ute. Pastor Nathan Peitsch will officiate.
The Armstrong-Van Houten Funeral Home of Ute is in charge of the funeral arrangements. Condolences may be sent online at www.armstrongfuneral.com.