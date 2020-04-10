Paul Nielsen, 89, died in Bellingham, Washington state, on Feb. 15, 2020.
Born on July 5, 1930, he was the son of Rose and Mike Nielsen of Mapleton. He graduated from Mapleton High School in 1948, and moved to Washington where he was an electrician and enjoyed motorcycle racing into his 80s.
Paul is survived by wife Jeanne and two daughters and two sons, by brother Michael Nielsen and sister-in-law Betty Nielsen of Mapleton, and by sister Evelyn in Mississippi, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
No services were held at his request.