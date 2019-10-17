Paul Albert Dose, 67, of Danbury, passed away on Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019, at MercyOne Siouxland Regional Medical Center of Sioux City.
Visitation: 4-7 p.m., Friday, Oct. 4, St. Mathew Lutheran Church of Mapleton.
Funeral Service: 10:30 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 5, St. Matthew Lutheran Church of Mapleton.
Officiating: Rev. Marty Davis.
Committal Service: Will follow in the Danbury Cemetery of Danbury.
Paul Albert Dose was born in Sioux City on June 20, 1952. He was the son of Gilbert and LaVeda (Wonder) Dose. He grew up on the farm west of Danbury and graduated from Maple Valley High School with the Class of 1970.
After graduation, Paul enlisted into the United States Army. He served his country for six years before being honorably discharged in 1976. He returned to Danbury and went into farming, raising livestock and crops.
Paul met the love of his life, Donna Boysen, and they shared a wonderful 40 years together before Paul was tragically taken in an automobile accident on Sept. 29, 2019.
Paul was an outdoorsman and was an avid gun enthusiast. He had an appreciation for antiques and history. He loved having fun and living life. Every day he attended the college of knowledge at the Danbury Elevator for coffee with friends and enjoyed his afternoon “TEA” in Oto.
Paul is survived by his soulmate of 40 years, Donna Dose of Danbury; children, Michelle (Brett) Weber of Danbury, Dennis (Jennifer) Boysen of Danbury, and Ryan (Stacey) Boysen of Onawa; six grandchildren, Tristine, Trey (Kylee), Lexi, Lauren, Claire, and Bradyn; great-grandson, Braxton; sisters, Susan (Rob) Kliever of Spirit Lake and Cathy Dose of Onawa; niece, Tanya Branhann; nephew, Nate Kliever; great-nieces, nephews, extended family, and a host of friends.
Paul was preceded in death by his parents, Gilbert and LaVeda Dose, and maternal and paternal grandparents.
The Armstrong-Van Houten Funeral Home of Mapleton is in charge of the funeral arrangements. Condolences may be sent online at www.armstrongfuneral.com.